Begoña Gómez also tones her arms like Queen Letizia: the secret to strengthening them after 40 and preventing bat wings

This is a non-stop. Yesterday we talked about

Queen Letizia’s toned arms (and recently we did the same with

his abs) now we have to make a special mention to the arms of

Begona Gomez, wife of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez. And because? Because she has surprised us by showing off

hypertonified and muscular arms that not everyone can have at 47 years old.

Yes, envy corrodes us, and it is not easy to eliminate

fat of this part of our anatomy when

the 40’s It has already made its appearance in our lives. The female body is subject to a multitude of

physiological changes due to our hormonal activity and one of them is the accumulation of fat in different parts of our body, including the

arms that, added to the

poor exercise of the tricepsresults in the appearance of the dreaded

bat wings.

But that does not happen to Begoña Gómez and as long as we are not clear that she has installed a

climbing wall in Moncloa, as Letizia has done in Zarzuela (according to gossip), we will have to assume that it is the result of

specific exercises performed in the gym or in your own home, but adapted to this part of your anatomy.

strength exercises



Losing weight is fine, but if you want

remove localized fat and tone your arms

strength exercise it is essential. And for this, one of the practically essential elements is

the weights. Do not think that you are going to start lifting several tens of kilos the first day, nor could you do it without injuring yourself nor is it necessary, but by following a few simple guidelines, you can also use some

dumbbells No problem.

And it is that without force work, you are not going to achieve anything. to have some arms

without flaccidity and toned It is essential to work the force through our own

body weight or with the classic weights. And Begoña Gómez, 47, and Queen Letizia, 49, have taken this task very seriously, key to the

muscle loss that we suffer from, above all, the menopause.

We are absolutely convinced that they both lift a good amount of weight and do it

Many times per week. What the weights achieve is to burn fat while increasing the

muscle mass, so the flaccidity caused by the accumulation of

fat in the triceps area will gradually disappear, saying goodbye to the

bat wings.

Begoña Gómez during dinner at the Prado Museum. /



Gtresonline



Specific exercises to tone your arms at home



1.- Standing triceps press



Standing and with your legs slightly shoulder-width apart, grab a dumbbell in each hand. Arms

stretched out above the head, lower the weights slowly and controlling the movement by bending the elbows by

behind of the head. Return to the starting position in one strong movement as you exhale. When doing the exercise, be careful not to move any part of the body other than the

elbow joint.

2.- Lateral raises



Stand tall with your legs slightly bent and hip-width apart. The back must remain

straight and in each hand we must hold a dumbbell, while the arms remain at the sides of the body or in front of the thighs, slightly

flexed. Taking a deep breath, she raises the dumbbells until her arms are

lined up with your shoulders and from there go down slowly while

you exhale.

3.- Push-ups



The

classic of a lifetime not only serve to work the chest, but also tone the arms but, yes, when more

glued you have them to the body, the better they will fulfill their function. Support the palms of the hands on the ground and the tips of the feet with the

straight body. The hands should be just below the shoulders. start to go down

slowly controlling the movement

flexing elbow back and out until it is about 5 centimeters off the ground and come back up.

4.- Shoulder press



Position yourself, either sitting or standing with your

Straight back and put your arms in a candlestick shape with a dumbbell in each hand. The dumbbells should be at the height of the shoulders and the palms of the hands

closed Looking forward. Raise

slowly the weight above your head, making a shape

triangular Finish with both dumbbells together overhead and return to starting position.

5.- Bicep curls



Stand tall and hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing

upwards. Make sure your forearm and the ground are parallel and come up

slowly up to your shoulders without taking your elbows off your body. Then return to the starting position

keeping control of movement at all times.