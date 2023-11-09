Behati Prinsloo reveals it’s a boy! Meet the Victoria’s Secret Supermodel and Maroon 5 Front Man’s 3 Kids

it’s for a boy Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo, The couple welcomed their third child in January 2023, but have remained tight-lipped about the sex. During the November 2, 2023 episode of “The Mother Days with Sarah Wright Olsen and Teresa Palmer”, Behati referred to the baby as “she” and “him”, indicating that she had given birth to a boy. This is the first son for the couple who already have two children, Dusty Rose and Geo Grace. Now, they are a family of five!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed daughter Dusty Rose in 2016

On September 21, 2016, Adam and Behati welcomed their first child – a daughter. A few days after his birth, the parents announced his arrival in separate Instagram posts of the same photo.

Adam wrote her full name and birthday alongside her photo, while Behati wrote, “Words can’t describe.”

Dusty Rose can credit her unique name to former talk show host, Ellen Degeneres, Maroon 5 frontman makes appearance the ellen degeneres show in November 2016 and expressed regret about the pressure that comes with naming a baby.

“The name game is a tough game. Imagine you’re writing the best song of your life so far and you have to name it. “It’s really hard to get yourself out of it,” he said.

He then revealed that he had actually reached out to Ellen to help with a name, and she came back with a few options, including Dusty Rose.

Although Behati wasn’t thrilled with the name at first, it eventually grew on her. Adam revealed that he brought up the name again closer to Dusty’s due date and Behati decided she liked it after all.

Behati Prinsloo posed in a bikini showing off her baby bump in September 2017.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s daughter Gio Grace arrived in 2018

Two years later, Adam and Behati welcomed Gio Grace into the family on February 15, 2018. Behati previously announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September 2017, when she posed in a bikini with a baby bump and wrote, “Round 2…”

A few days after Xiao’s birth, the Victoria’s Secret model shared a snapshot of Xiao’s little toes, and captioned the image, “She has her daddy’s toes,” along with her name and birthday.

but in another presence the ellen degeneres show In 2018, the former Voice coach happily shared how much she loved being a big sister to Dusty.

“She’s obsessed with Gio,” Adam told Ellen. “Every morning when she wakes up, the first thing she says is, ‘Live, live, live, live!’ and runs off to her room. It’s really cute. Totally love her. She’s a little hard on herself because she doesn’t understand yet (gentle), so she’ll lash out in front of him and do crazy things .

Adam and Behati welcome baby No. 3 in 2023

The couple have not yet revealed the name of their youngest child, and Behati recently revealed that she has given birth to a boy. People It was reported that the child joined his sisters on January 30, 2023.

During her appearance on “The Mother Days with Sarah Wright Olsen and Teresa Palmer”, Behati described the experience of the birth of her youngest child, saying she battled a “roller coaster of emotions”.

“I’m pushing and I’m pushing and I’m pushing and I think the hardest part for me was when she — I was so tired,” the mother of three said. “But I was in this state of joy, but also crazy pain, and joy and pain and joy, and I was fighting this roller coaster of emotions and pain, like levels, and I was like, when we Were you waiting?”

The couple rarely shares candid photos of their children, but in May 2023, Behati shared a roundup of family photos, including one on the beach with Adam holding the little boy in the air.