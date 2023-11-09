Behati Prinsloo reveals sex of third child with Adam Levine – Billboard

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nearly a year after Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo welcomed their third child, the Victoria’s Secret model has finally revealed some details about the newest addition to her family. In conversation with actresses Teresa Palmer and Sarah Wright Olsen mother days podcast, Prinsloo said daughters Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 5, now have a little brother to play with, making it the first time the couple has revealed the gender of their newborn.

Prinsloo said the baby (whom she called “she”), was born in January and arrived 10 days before her due date and, after having an epidural or water birth, the experience was exhausting, but also joyful. . She said, “I was in this state of bliss, but at the same time I was feeling crazy pain and pleasure and pain and pleasure and I was fighting this… roller coaster of emotions and pain… levels Was.”

She also revealed how Levine, 44, who was present at the birth of the couple’s daughters, was with her “every step of the way” during the birth of their son and that she still can’t stop talking about the experience. . “It was his favorite thing to watch and be there and help me with it… and people would tell him what to do to help me,” Prinsloo said.

Prinsloo said she felt “very connected” to her husband of 10 years, especially after he cut their son’s umbilical cord, which was difficult because he is left-handed. “He’s a leftist, so… scissors, it’s always a mess,” she said of Levin’s involvement, which she described as “very nervous”.

The couple have kept baby No. 3 mostly out of the public eye, giving a teasing glimpse of the unnamed boy in a June Instagram Story in which they posted a photo of the singer holding the baby with their bundle of joy raised in the air Used to be. The face blurred out of the frame.

listen to prinsloo mother days Podcast here.