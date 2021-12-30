“Behave like in the red zone”

Against the covid in Italy, the wave of infections and the Omicron variant we must “behave as if we were in the red zone. The advice is to stay at home and avoid contacts”. He says, interviewed on the rise of infections for the new variant in La Repubblica, Carlo La Vecchia, epidemiologist at the University of Milan. “The problem – he explains – are the seriously ill. There is now no control over the number of cases because vaccines are of little use against infection, that is, positivity. If anything, they seem to protect against hospitalization. If they really do this, this wave would be serious. but not tragic. If instead the protection from the most important forms of disease is limited then we are in a big mess “, underlines the epidemiologist. And he adds: “However, the third dose increases the antibodies by 50 times. We hope it contrasts Omicron. The advice is to run with the boosters, especially from the age of 50”.

“With the spread of positivity we have right now, in around there are from 2.5 to 3 million positives of which we know only 675 thousand, those who have made the swab. So it doesn’t change much to put different rules regarding quarantine“.” There are competent people in the CTS. After all, the sick after a week are no longer contagious. They transmit in the previous two days and then up to two or three days after the illness, “he explains.

And if on the Omicron front, he stresses that “we need a fortnight to get a more precise idea”, “frankly – La Vacchia continues – last spring we all hoped that the vaccines would end this story. In fact, they worked very well. on the Delta, we are now on hold. ” So how are people supposed to behave? “They must behave as if we are in the red zone – explains the epidemiologist -, which then maybe after New Year will really be adopted. The advice is to stay at home and avoid contact. And whoever has mild symptoms does not have to do anything special. If they do not pass, the health facilities must be contacted “.

How many Italians will be affected by Omicron in the next month? “Many millions. Now the problem is to understand if in a mild way. The fear is that there will be problems in health services in the next 15 days. With such high numbers of new cases, even if 2% of the infected go to hospital, in the next few days there could be 2,000 infected a day. And the health system would collapse“, he concludes.