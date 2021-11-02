Behead a man and walk with his head in his hand: horror in Egypt

The images coming from Egypt are terrible, in particular from Ismailia, an Egyptian city located on the western bank of the Suez Canal. The dynamics of what happened are not yet clear, but the video showing a man behead another in the light of the sun went viral on the web, unleashing the indignation of the whole world in front of images of rare cruelty. The execution takes place in a crowded street, with someone who stops to observe the fury of the man who, carelessly, carried out his murder.

The man, whom the authorities identified in an Egyptian by name Abdul Rahman, is filmed standing next to a person lying on the asphalt. He wields a long-bladed weapon in his hands which, from what you can tell from the video, could be a machete. At one point we see that he lashes out with unprecedented violence against a man who, from what can be learned from social media, seems to be a worker. The attacker is determined to kill the man and succeeds in his intent by cutting off his head, all between the cars passing by and the passers-by who, from the sides of the road, take up the scene again, not at all intimidated by what they have just seen, even if in the background in the clip you can clearly hear the screams of some people.

The murderer, having finished his job, was not satisfied with having beheaded the man. Once the work is finished, we see that he picks up his head from the ground and begins to wander the street holding it by the hair, as if to show it to passers-by as a trophy of his enterprise, or as a warning to other people. Local authorities intervened quickly and they have arrested the man who, pending trial, will have to remain in prison for at least 10 days.

The man, who is identified as Abdul Rahman, in the past appears to have worked in a furniture shop owned by the victim’s brother. When questioned by the investigators, he said that he would take revenge on the man because he would have harassed his mother and sister sexually while he was hospitalized in a recovery center. Police sources report that the killer has mental disorders and would be a addict.