Behead a man in the street and then turn head in hand among passers-by: the video on Twitter

It wasn’t enough for him to kill him in the street. He also wanted to behead him. There in front of everyone, between the traffic of cars and pedestrians. Then he took his head and began to parade showing it to whoever approached. A horror in the sunlight taken with smartphones by those who were present and in these hours the video is making the rounds of Twitter. A man was killed by Abdul Rahman in Ismailia, a city in Egypt. This is the identity of the murderer who beheaded a victim in the center. The crime took place in broad daylight and in part, the bloodiest one, was filmed by passers-by cell phones.

Witnesses saw the man next to the victim’s body holding some sort of machete. Lying on the ground, he showed no signs of life and had probably already been killed. Rahman swore while brandishing the weapon and thus attracted the attention of passers-by. Once he got the hideous proscenium, he bent down and began to deliver blows aimed at the head of the outstretched body. A series at the end of which he “triumphantly” pulled off the victim’s head. He grabbed her by the hair, got up, and started showing her to the “public”.

A horrendous scene that, however, someone among those present had the courage to resume. The killer started walking down the street with the victim’s head in his hands, passing between the cars as if he had a trophy to show between the cars. Passers-by crowded and frightened on the sides of the road. However, the video that someone shot made it possible to trace the identity of the murderer in a short time. The police tightened the handcuffs on his wrists and questioned him to find out the motive for the gesture.

According to his account, he acted with such violence because the victim sexually assaulted both his mother and sister while he was hospitalized in a recovery center. The police have reported that Rahman is suffering from mental disorders and is a drug addict. He had also worked in the past in a furniture shop owned by the victim’s brother. Now he will have to remain in custody for at least ten days. So decided the judicial authority that ordered the arrest.

Meanwhile, the images of the crime continue to run on various Twitter profiles and it will be difficult for the social network to be able to remove them all.