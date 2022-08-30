behind bars or fugitives

San José.- Forgotten Costa Rican “narco-grandmothers” approach their death in a Costa Rican women’s prison and exhibit families that, by becoming fully involved in drug trafficking, disintegrated by force: their members were imprisoned and, scattered in prisons They also serve sentences for drug smuggling.

Famous Colombian, Guatemalan, and Honduran “narco-grandfathers” who built criminal and economic emporiums in Colombia, Guatemala, and Honduras through drug activity are nearing the end of their lives in US prisons…far from children and grandchildren of both sexes.

But in crime you don’t always get to be a grandmother or grandfather, whose day in Mexico was celebrated yesterday. A principle of the Salvatrucha and 18 maras or gangs that operate in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, the US and Europe and are transnational organized crime networks of extortion, drug trafficking, contract killings, robbery or human trafficking, warns that none of their members or only a handful — perhaps a few dozen — will be over 40 years old.

Some gang members between 40 and 45 or less are called grandparents: they are exceptional figures in a bloody task in which death is a permanent companion on the journey and most of them perish before they reach 25, in shootouts with the security forces or in vendettas with rival gangs.

“In the gangs, and because of their age, they call ‘grandparents’ those who are now 40 or 45 years old and are in prison,” explained Guatemalan sociologist Carmen Rosa de León, executive director of the (non-state) Teaching Institute for the Sustainable Development of Guatemala (IEPADES).

“The gangs recognize their connection with the ‘grandparents’. For their maintenance in the penitentiary system there are extortion operations [para obtener recursos financieros] to pay lawyers and for them to survive in prison and face their expenses,” De León told EL UNIVERSAL.

In the world of drug trafficking, the situation is different. “There are traditional families involved in drug trafficking,” he recalled, noting that family clans have controlled the illicit business in Guatemala for about 30 years: the Mendozas in Petén (north) and Izabal (northeast), while the Navarijos in San Marcos (southwest) and Huehuetenango (northwest), and the Lorenzana in Zacapa (east) and Izabal (northeast).

“Almost all of these families grew up associated with the Sinaloa Cartel, which is the Mexican cartel with the longest tradition and, by tradition, those families have been working with that cartel and passing control from father to son. There are older people, grandparents, “he added. A grandfather still alive is the Mexican Ismael Mario Zambada García, alias El Mayo and historical leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most powerful and fearsome in Mexico due to his projection in America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

From El Mayo, from what he himself told in 2010, that he has his wife, “five wives, 15 grandchildren and a great-grandson.” Without updated data on the growth of El Mayo’s family in the following 12 years, unofficial reports on the powerful drug trafficker stated that he would apparently have 11 children, five men and six women. A grandson, allegedly identified as Dwayne, was mentioned in 2020 as part of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Another long-standing crime family is that of Mexican-American Juan Nepomuceno Guerra Cárdenas. Born in 1915 in Texas, alias Don Juan or El Padrino de Matamoros and founder of the Gulf Cartel, which operated in northeastern Mexico and on the US border, Guerra died in freedom and of natural causes in 2001 and left at least three children of his marriage, in the 1940s, with the Mexican artist Gloria Landeros. Don Juan became involved in 1929 in a liquor smuggling network to the US, taking advantage of a US law that, as of 1920, prohibited the manufacture, transport, import, export and sale of liquor. The law was abolished in 1933 and Guerra became involved in the trafficking of marijuana and heroin to the United States and became the leader of a criminal structure and political corruption. Of the facet of father and grandfather of him there is almost no news.

The Mexican-American Juan García Ábrego, Don Juan’s nephew, assumed command of the Gulf Cartel in the 1980s and introduced it to cocaine trafficking from Colombia to Mexico and the United States to consolidate it as one of the most powerful mafias in the world. zone. García has a daughter, identified as Ángela H. Ábrego; it is unknown if there are any other descendants.

Arrested in 1996 in Mexico and extradited to the US that year, García was sentenced to 11 life sentences for drug trafficking by US justice. Already 77 years old, the expectations that he will regain his freedom seem practically nil.

A character who, if alive, would be a grandfather, is the Mexican drug trafficker Amado Carrillo Fuentes, head of the Juárez Cartel, in northern Mexico, and alias El Señor de los Cielos. At the age of 40 in 1996, Carrillo would have died in July 1997 in the Mexican capital after a face change surgery: his physical disappearance is still being questioned in multiple political, police and judicial spheres inside and outside of Mexico. .

Under the false identity of Jorge Torres or Jorge Venegas, Carrillo fled to Chile in the mid-1990s and, according to unofficial accounts, had three children with various women in that country. Of those descendants there are imprecise data about a daughter: Carolina.

But the reality is that, beyond any legend, Carrillo would have left some 28 children with their respective alleged widows and only one wife. The number of grandchildren is a mystery.

fatal inheritance

Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria, alias Don Pablo and El Patrón and head of the Medellín Cartel (the strongest drug smuggling mafia in Colombia from 1976 to 1993), was killed in December 1993 in a gun battle with police officers. of his country and never became a grandfather. After Escobar’s death, which occurred on the roof of a house in a neighborhood of Medellín, capital of the northwestern Colombian department (state) of Antioquia, his wife, Victoria Eugenia Henao Vallejo, and their children, Juan Pablo and Manuela, migrated to Argentina to try to live in privacy.

Juan Pablo and Manuela became Juan Sebastián and Juana Manuela Marroquín Santos. Architect, writer and promoter of peace, the son of the most famous Colombian drug trafficker of the 20th century baptized his son with part of an identity reminiscent of his deceased father: Juan Emilio.

From the daughter, who was 9 years old when her father passed away (she was born in 1984), and now she is 28, there is only silence. The son, 45 (born in 1977), established himself as the new image of a family marked forever by the dark past that Escobar built.

The Medellín Cartel came to control more than 80% of the cocaine traffic from Colombia to the US, via Mexico, Central America, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica and other positions in the Caribbean and some of its leaders were shot to death, such as Colombian José Gonzalo Rodríguez Gacha, alias El Mexicano, in 1989 at the age of 42.

It transpired that Rodríguez had seven children, one of whom —Freddy Gonzalo— was killed in the same police-military operation in which his father was killed. The other descendants —children and grandchildren— were covered by the silence of time.

away from yours

Far from his descendants, the Colombian Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, alias El Ajedrecista and one of the capos of the Cali Cartel, which operated from 1975 to 1995 in the southwestern Colombian department of Valle del Cauca and competed with that of Medellín, died on 31 May, aged 83, in a US hospital for a heart condition. Rodríguez was extradited in 2004 to the US, where he received a 30-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and related crimes. Married three times, the number of grandchildren of his seven children could not be established either.

Like El Ajedrecista, his brother, Miguel, alias El Señor, with eight children from four romantic relationships and now 78 years old, seems to be waiting for the outcome of his life in a US prison, where he was extradited in 2005 to be sentenced. to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking and parallel crimes.

The Honduran Juan Ramón Matta Ballesteros, alias El Negro, 77 years old, three children and a link between the Medellin Cartel and the disappeared Guadalajara Cartel, which operated from 1978 to 1989 from western Mexico, discounts several life sentences in the United States. Joined.

Born in 1940 in Guatemala, the Guatemalan Waldemar Lorenzana Lima, alias El Patriarca and head of the Lorenzana Cartel, which was deployed since the 1990s in the east and northeast of that country in association with the Sinaloa Cartel, died on 1 March 2021 in the United States while serving 23 years for drug trafficking, since in 2014 he was extradited to that country.

Lorenzana died at the age of 82 and had at least five children, four of whom were extradited to the US for drug trafficking. Last March, a grandson—Hans Broiner Lemus Lorenzana—was riddled with bullets in a restaurant in eastern Guatemala in a drug mess.

Whether confined in prisons in the United States, Guatemala or Costa Rica, grandfathers and grandmothers close their lives with little contact with their relatives, especially with their grandchildren.