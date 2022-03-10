Behind breathlessness, fatigue and chest pain, this too often underestimated disease could also be hidden

Due to too many daily commitments, we often never pause long enough to listen to our body. The latter, in fact, continuously sends signals to make us understand if our lifestyle is right or not. In the long run, these underestimated signals could become something more serious and therefore it is very important to go along with them.

For example, if we always feel tired without overexertion, and if we experience chest pains, we should pay close attention. In fact, these could be symptoms of an often underestimated heart disease: atrial fibrillation.

The latter is the most common arrhythmia in the population and appears when the electrical activity of the atria is completely disorganized. This disorder typically causes an alteration of the heartbeat which, in turn, results in an altered blood supply to the organs.

Depending on the severity of the manifestation, atrial fibrillation can be:

paroxysmal, when episodes are intermittent and disappear after 48 hours;

persistent, when it lasts more than a week;

persistent lasting, when it has been continuous for one year;

permanent, when it is always present.

Sometimes, atrial fibrillation may not cause any symptoms. In other cases, it may be hiding behind breathlessness, fatigue and chest pain; or it could manifest itself as dizziness and difficulty breathing. Furthermore, the abnormal heartbeat could reduce the efficiency of the heart, thus lowering the pressure and also causing heart failure.

Another serious complication of this disorder could be thromboembolic stroke. This phenomenon occurs when, due to reduced atrial contraction and stagnation of blood, clots form. Once released into the bloodstream, they could block an artery in the brain and cause a stroke.

What are the causes of atrial fibrillation?

As reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the causes of atrial fibrillation are not entirely certain. However, some studies have shown that this disease may appear more with age. Furthermore, it would be more frequent in those subjects who already have other cardiovascular diseases, such as hypertension, atherosclerosis, heart disease and so on. Finally, atrial fibrillation could also be associated with hyperthyroidism, pneumonia, asthma, lung cancer and diabetes. However, we must not forget that this disorder could also occur due to the consumption of cigarettes, or with the abuse of alcohol, drugs, caffeine, energy drinks and tea.

So, behind breathlessness, fatigue and chest pain, this too often underestimated disease could also be hidden

In the event that these symptoms appear and the heart rate is below 60 beats per minute, or above 100, it is advisable to seek medical attention.

The latter will then be able to perform an electrocardiogram (ECG), which serves to record the rhythm and electrical activity of the heart. However, atrial fibrillation could only be diagnosed if the arrhythmia is ongoing while the test is being performed.

To overcome this limitation, your doctor may require you to wear a portable ECG, which tracks your heart rate throughout the day.

Other tests could include echocardiography, chest X-rays, or blood tests.