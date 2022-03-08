Behind closed doors! Cruz Azul would receive Montreal at the Azteca Stadium without an audience

If it became official, the commitment of La Maquina in Concachampions would be the first game behind closed doors that would be played after the aberrant events that occurred in Querétaro vs Atlas of Liga MX.

Although not officially confirmed, Cruz Azul could face its commitment to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League behind closed doorsthis as part of the consequences left by the pitched fight between Querétaro and Atlas barsduring the Matchday 9 match of Liga MX, where at least 26 injuries were reported.

At the moment the celestial club and Concacaf have not issued any official statement, but sources close to “Vamos Azul” assured that it could be a reality and become official in the next few hours.

Before receiving Pumas in their Matchday 10 match of Liga MX next Sunday, which could also be high-risk, those led by Juan Reynoso will have to receive Montreal from Canada at the Azteca Stadium, as part of the Ida duel of the Concachampions Quarterfinals. The appointment will be this Wednesday at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula at 9:00 p.m.

What happened in Queretaro vs. Atlas of Day 9?

It was the 63rd minute when the game was suspended because behind the Querétaro goal pseudo-fans of the Roosters began to attack the foxes, not having control of the situation plus the lack of security in the stadium before a high-risk match like this, The accesses to the field were opened so that women and children could get to safety, but everything was already out of control and barristas began to attack Guadalajara fans with what they found in their path.regardless of whether they were men or women.

Later the game was canceled and the rest of the Sunday day of Date 9 as well. This Sunday the Liga MX issued a conference where it announced that the cheerleaders of the Mexican teams will not be able to attend the stadiums as visitors and, in addition, the La Corregidora stadium has been suspended from all soccer matches.

It will be next Tuesday when this issue is put on the table and among them the possibility of indefinitely suspending the La Corregidora Stadiumhome of the White Roosters of Querétaro.

When is the Concachampions match?

When?: March 9, 2022

What time?: 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Where?: Azteca Stadium

Transmission: Fox Sports and in “Vamos Azul”

