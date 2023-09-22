Behind some steel railings, Kylie Jenner turns heads at an important art event

Kylie Jenner is once again on everyone’s lips, the model was part of the ‘Fondazione Prada’ and before attending the art gallery, she posed via Instagram to show off the dress she wore while attending the Milan. Sharing the space with other famous stars: Eiza González, Rosalía, Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson, among many others.

Source: Image – Instagram @kyliejenner

drink

time before leaving, Kylie Jenner She took a photo in selfie mode showing off a classic, ultra-low-cut black dress and short hair, while on the side you could see a mention of Prada.

the other one looks the same

It turns out that the previous photo we saw isn’t a traditional outfit, as she was seen posing in a black and silver outfit while crossing the door of the venue

related news

Source: Image – Instagram @kyliejenner

Photogenic star.

In the design you can see how Kylie Above she is wearing an all black bodysuit and below she is wearing a tube skirt with a network of hundreds of transparent gems, wearing classic vintage triangular heels.

Value

It so happens that the celebrities have been part of an exhibition by the New York curator, Dara Birnbaum, an artist who has addressed the ideological and aesthetic character of media images during the last four decades in relation to the history of media art.

Web Prices – Fondazione Prada

These are the costs.

Based on the inside track, we were able to see the official page where it first asks you to select one of the samples and then select because there are a few hours from 11 am onwards, although it is unlimited, So if you are looking for it do it quickly due to exhaustion

As far as prices are concerned, they depend on how many visitors there are, but when there was only one, the one that appeared was 19 euros and for people with disabilities, the pass to the cultural site is full. Kind of free. The exhibition will be available until September 25 at the Observatorio – Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II 20121, Milan.