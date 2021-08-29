Behind ‘The appearance of things’ there is absolutely nothing

There are ghosts haunting this quiet Hudson Valley home, we are told at the beginning of The appearance of things (available on Netflix). They are the spirits of the old owners who may still have accounts to settle in the world of the living, or who perhaps want to protect the new occupants from possible danger, or who perhaps are just malicious bastards determined to inspire new residents to embrace their own. black soul. The people in the neighborhood seem to accept this as a fact, some even as an advantage. And everyone knows everything about that house that once belonged to the Vayles and now – we are in the early 1980s – just bought by a young couple: George Claire (James Norton), a new professor at the private university in the area, and his wife Catherine. (Amanda Seyfried). The mansion was the scene of a dark tragedy, which partly explains why the Claires took it away at such a low price. Judging by the “American Gothic” portrait of the two original owners, hanging on the wall of the local club, the history of folly and misdeeds linked to what was once a farm seems long.

Nobody knows who the spirit that punctually appears before the eyes of Catherine and her daughter Franny (Ana Sophia Heger) really is. But all have their obviousness to communicate to the young mother alarmed by these presences: “Evil enters a house only when it feels welcome,” says a neighbor; “The good always wins: if not in this world, in the hereafter,” says another; “We think we own these houses, but we’re really just guardians,” says the hippie friend played by Rhea Seehorn.

If you feel a sense of déjà-vu, especially when hearing this last line, you are not alone. This adaptation of the 2016 novel of the same name written by Elizabeth Brundage soon ends up in the well-known territories of “paranormal activity”, but it is the film itself that is haunted by the ghost stories that preceded it (and which were far better). Familiarity with this genre of short stories is not to be despised, and directors Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini do what they can to prove that they have studied the supernatural genre: the rocking chair that creaks, the strange presences that flicker in the dark, the radio that he leaves even when no one has turned it on, the pale figure that suddenly appears in the background and disappears just as quickly. But there is an evident imbalance between the “gender” lexicon studied by the two authors and the use they make of it to tell what is, in its essence, a deeper and darker story about the harm that men do to women, and on the suffering women feel because of it.

This is the true “presence” in theAppearance of things, especially from the moment it becomes clear that George is not the nice guy he seems. This conclusion can be reached already at the moment in which the protagonist of Art History begins to woo a girl much younger than him (Natalia Dyer of Stranger Things); or when he reacts a little too aggressively towards the character of Seehorn, who is putting crickets on Catherine’s head; or when certain episodes from his past are clarified. Or perhaps that suspicion cannot cross your mind until you see him looking at an ax with that look that suggests that he would like to do anything with it, except cut wood. (A man frustrated by his own inadequacies, moved by evil forces, thinks of taking an ax: as we said, it sets off more than a single alarm bell.)

But if the book was able to filter male toxicity and female vulnerability through the lens of horror with remarkable symbolic results, here everything seems absolutely accidental: the expedient of scares and tricks of the order is, at best, totally superficial. . The choice of Berman and Pulcini for this film didn’t seem right even on paper. The duo specializes in the story of weird and eccentric characters: American Splendor of 2003, inspired by the comic by Harvey Pekar, remains to this day the reference on how to make a biopic and an adaptation of an exemplary graphic novel at the same time. (But check out the underrated as well A perfect gentleman, released in 2010.) And indeed, in this latest gothic mess, the only scenes that come to life are the dinner at the home of Seehorn and her loving and equally unscrupulous husband, played by James Urbaniak, and the university faculty party. which seems to take us to the parts of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? We would have liked to see the entire films behind those very short scenes buried among the useless boooooooo that should scare us.

“He understood that everything that exists in the natural world has a counterpart in the spiritual one,” says F. Murray Abraham, George’s chief professor, of an essay dedicated to a “mystical” artist; it is just one of the many lines that the Oscar-winning actor declaims to compose a continuous “Exposition à la F. Murray”. But it is the sign that Catherine has her own spirit to deal with, and that the previous wish “good always wins” is destined to remain a mere voiceover. She is also a hero with a lot of problems to handle, from a severe eating disorder to an interest in the muscular teen (Alex Neustaedter) who volunteers to do some chores around the house (and who, of course, has a more than direct connection. with that place); but it lacks the depth capable of making it something more than the simple caricature of the woman in danger. Seyfried is very good and does everything possible with the little material she has available, proving for the umpteenth time that she can handle very well “terrified” close-ups very well. However, this is not enough for her to find the right tone, in the second part of the film, to make the transition from a woman who sees (or thinks she sees) ghosts to a true victim of the situation credible. In the end, all is lost. What remains is a bunch of things that are only apparent, that you have seen and heard a thousand times already.

