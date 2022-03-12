behind the increase in Russian attacks

<br />

(CNN Spanish) — Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, once again shows that for him, above the force of reason is the reason of force. Those who now suffer from this chilling reality are the Ukrainians, but in the past it was the Chechens, the Georgians, even the Syrians. The numbers of victims were huge and the danger is now global. With shocking ease the conflict can spread to other countries and even be nuclear.

Apparently, this fear is something used by Putin as a deterrent to try to convince others to give up their positions.

What are the reasons of the Kremlin?

Moscow has been seeing in the last 30 years since the end of the Cold War how different countries that previously participated in what was the Warsaw Pact, the Soviet Union, have been changing sides and today integrate NATO.

Now that Ukraine has also tried to sidestep, Russia says that it is totally intolerable for them, that Ukraine is at the very heart of Russia and this would be a clear security threat to them. Russia also claims that Ukraine has a historical relationship in which, for example, the origin of the Russian nation is even in Ukraine itself.

And there is a third factor: if in NATO they assure that this Atlantic alliance is only defensive, what they say in Moscow is that in the past NATO also had offensive attitudes, whether in Kosovo, in Afghanistan, in Libya, in Syria, in Iraq.

Against the background of those concerns, Russia first massed more than 150,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The big change was on February 24, when the invasion of Ukraine by these Russian troops began.

More than two weeks have passed and the Russians are still far from the Ukrainian capital.

