behind the leap the trust of billionaires and VIPs. But the world economy is at risk

Continue on cryptocurrency boom. The market capitalization of crypto assets exceeded $ 2 trillion in September. The Bitcoin, in particular, it continues its bullish run among investors. Today has sexceeded $ 56,000, hitting a peak of $ 56,078. Since the beginning of the year, the increase is 87%. The cryptocurrency queen, according to Coindesk data, currently stands at $ 55,250, up 1.67% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum also did well, up 3.3% to around $ 3,570. The Dogecoininstead, it has gained 22% over the past seven days and is now at $ 0.247. What’s behind it? Is this a dangerous trend?

Concerns are mounting around digital currencies. The International Monetary Fund spoke on the issue at the beginning of the month. The development of these technologies, for IMF economists, has some beneficial effects: “Quick and easy payments, innovative financial services and inclusive access from non-banked parts of the world ”. “Many of these entities – add the technicians, however – have shortcomings from the point of view of operations, governance and risky practices.” possible speculation, fraud or episodes of money laundering and illicit financing. However, the greatest danger is poses risks to financial stability“.

With the potential role of facilitator of tax evasion, in fact, cryptocurrencies also put in difficulty the fiscal policy of the West and of the China. For this reason, at the end of September the Central Bank of China has banned any Bitcoin-related transactions and cryptocurrencies in general, including payments, trading, and advertising, citing the risks that these activities pose to the stability of the country.

The causes behind the cryptocurrency boom

Behind the recent boom in cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin in particular is the very rapid evolution of the sector and its market in 2021, which attracts more and more billionaires, generating trust. But the momentum is also explained by the increasingly evident volatility of these instruments. Bitcoin had dropped below $ 29,000 in June, but in just two months, already in August, it had recovered 70% of its value, to then reach 56 thousand today, almost doubling the June number. The downward trend began last May, for a variety of reasons, including the Chinese squeeze against virtual “mines” for production that added to the decision to Elon Musk to stop accepting him for the purchase of his cars. Tesla’s owner, however, then corrected the shot, showing an opening in the event that the production had been greener. Support also came from other high-profile investors, including the Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, thus pushing the prices again.

The last to support Bitcoin was the king of financiers George Soros, at the end of September. This news determined the last leap of 10% in October for the major cryptocurrency, causing it to hit its highest level since April.

Bitcoin national currency, protests in El Salvador and stock market crash. But other countries are tempted by gambling

Florian Ginez, Associate Director and Quantitative Research of WisdomTree, in a report on cryptocurrencies, he recently pointed out that “the cryptocurrency ecosystem is hectic and we expect it to continue moving fast next year. We believe that the regulatory developments will be key to breaking down the barriers which still prevent institutional investors from entering the sector ».

The evolution of the cryptocurrency market in 2021

The environmental impact of Bitcoin, the analyst notes, «was on everyone’s lips in 2021. Elon Musk’s breakthrough on the major cryptocurrency (first he criticized it, then praised it ed) had the positive consequence: there creation of the Bitcoin Mining Council (Bmc). This voluntary association brings together miners from North America to discuss the sustainability and energy mix of the Bitcoin mining industry, as well as’ promote transparency, share best practices and educate the public about the benefits of cryptocurrency and mining‘.

Bitcoin, the currency of the future? Risks and opportunities of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies

«Although – added Ginez – the BMC does not intend to impose a precise modus operandi on its members, it is still a first step in the right direction. We expect the mining industry in North America and Europe to progress further towards a mix of more renewable energies. This will take time and effort but it seems that the industry realizes that it is in its best interest to go in a more sustainable direction. Furthermore, the mining industry is the area of ​​the crypto-sphere that hosts more listed companies. We expect shareholders to push for the integration of sustainability considerations into corporate decisions ».

Companies like PayPal, Twitter, Robinhood, Maersk and many others in many sectors, Ginez concludes, “have started testing the use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. For example, in April 2021, PayPal allowed US users to spend on cryptocurrencies at millions of online merchants. Since then, it has gradually announced further support for the adoption of digital currencies, including the ability to automatically convert cash from Venmo credit cards. Most recently, in August, PayPal announced that it will expand the cryptocurrency trading function on the UK market.

Billionaires and VIPs who invest in Bitcoin

Last February Forbes he decided to calculate the fortunes of the richest cryptocurrency investors and entrepreneurs. It is 11 billionaires: Brian Armstrong (net worth: $ 6.5 billion), Sam Bankman-Fried (net worth: 4.5 billion), Chris Larsen (net worth: 2.9 billion), Michael Saylor (net worth: 2 billion), Changpeng Zhao ( assets: 1.9 billion), Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss (assets: 1.6 billion), Barry Silbert (assets: 1.5 billion), Jed McCaleb (assets: 1.4 billion), Tim Draper (assets: 1, 1 billion), Matthew Roszak (assets: one billion).

In recent times, however, too many VIPs, especially football, are focusing on cryptocurrencies. For example, the PSG has decided to pay part of the pharaonic salary of Leo Messi (about 40 million euros a year) in Fan token, a digital currency that uses blockchain technology, on which cryptocurrencies are based.

Consob’s alarm

Today, then, Consob intervened again on the risks of cryptocurrencies. President Paolo Savona, echoing what the president of the European Central Bank had said a few days ago Christine Lagarde, cryptocurrencies «are not a currency, but financial products“.

«Among the various uncertainties related to technological evolution – added Savona – there is the nature of cryptocurrencies. The president of the SEC, Gary Gensler, says they are not a currency, but are financial products ». The Bank for International Settlements and Lagarde, «reaffirm this concept. But despite the declarations that cryptocurrencies are not money, we know that they are used as such, both as a unit of account and as a reservoir of value, ”continued Savona. “The past nine months have been 13 thousand new ATMs opened, of which 60 in Italy, which distribute Bitcoin, and which are added to the 26 thousand already existing. It is not enough to say that they are not coins ».

Elon Musk rejects bitcoin, even for the purchase of a Tesla. “It damages the environment”, but does not sell its purchased 1.5 billion

Cryptocurrencies, Federconsumatori: “We need rules”

On cryptocurrencies, according to the president of Federconsumatori, Emilio Viafora “we need to request a regulatory system”. An unregulated market, he explains, “ends up burying someone and elevating someone else to heaven and the favorite is usually the one who owns the most. In lack of strong state initiative, central banks and public regulators in building a framework, the risk is that action is taken when the oxen have escaped from the stables, with financial operators who remain confined to a limited sphere while the horde of scammers grows ».

Another concern, he added, “is that of operations” which through cryptocurrencies “they finance terrorism. If I were an authority – he explained – I would verify how much criminal finance is transformed with poorly traceable and traceable instruments, in money laundering operations ».