Behind the scenes, Neymar is transformed… Is the return of the king underway at PSG?

See To hide the table of contents

After having suffered a flood of criticism, and even having been pushed towards the exit, Neymar seems to have transformed since the resumption of the season. His behavior and attitudes show a profound change. The PSG in saliva in advance.

Difficult to find a player PSG more criticized than Neymar these last months. It must be said that the Brazilian has often disappointed. When he was not injured, his half-hearted performances participated in the long questioning as to the need for his presence in the Parisian workforce. No wonder to see the leaders of the PSG newly appointed to imagine leaving this summer. Recently, we learned that Neymar had been offered to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola rejected the idea. But the Parisian attempt shows that the malaise is deep between the club and its star Auriverde.

Neymar changed everything

The whistles of Princes Park against him, plus the rumors surrounding his departure, seem to have had an effect on Neymar. The newspaper L’Equipe reports that the Brazilian has been transformed since the recovery. Evidenced by unexpected behavior at the time of summer preparation. Since returning to training, he has consistently been among the first to arrive. This has never been the case since his arrival in Paris. The speech of Luis Fields, oriented towards discipline and the need to work in training, seems to have been heard. In any case, “Ney” applies like never before to prove his involvement and his desire to return to his best level.

KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK QUEM NÃO GOSTA DO NEYMAR É MALUCO! pic.twitter.com/E9qSoztAhP — neymar jr depre (@neymarjrdepre) July 20, 2022

Exemplary, on all terrains

Luis Fields and Christopher Galtier established a new organization, with very precise rules. Neymar follows them to the letter. L’Equipe recounts in particular the behavior of the Brazilian in Japan: ” Considered, sometimes excessively, as the symbol of indiscipline (especially due to delays), Neymar has shown, since the appointment of the new sports bosses, a great example. He was one of the first players to arrive at Camp des Loges in the days before leaving on tour. A star in Asia and particularly in Japan, the Brazilian has been in great demand since his arrival. He had to participate in a TV show at 7:30 a.m. one morning: he appeared at breakfast before then ready at the appointed time for the show. The times are changing “.

🚨🗣 “But why Ney? » Incredible, Christophe Galtier who takes – once again – the defense of Neymar in his itw granted to THE TEAM! 👇🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/SIax5MLfm9 — PSG COMMUNITY (@psgcommunity_) July 15, 2022

A revenge to take…

Stung to the quick, Neymar certainly plotting his revenge. The long-awaited return of the “king” of the Park is undoubtedly for the 2022-2023 season. After the whistles and rumors of departures, the Brazilian has scores to settle. If he could have chosen provocation in the past, it is on the ground and through his performances that he seems to want to respond. The only way to his redemption in Paris will be through his goals, his brilliant gestures and his ability to win his team. Long on the shoulders of Kylian Mbappethis PSG could become that of a trio as it has never been. With a Lionel Messi perfectly prepared and adapted to his new environment, and a totally transformed Neymar, the MMN could absolutely break everything.