behind the scenes of scientific research















The pharmaceutical industry, along with the arms industry, is one of the most lucrative business activities on the planet. It expanded in the second half of the 20th century mainly in England, Germany, France, Switzerland and the United States. These companies are dedicated to research and development, investing millions of dollars into each product. Obtaining international patents protecting intellectual property allows them to be marketed under monopoly for many years, which is reflected in a higher final price to the public; In this way they hold states and citizens hostage. The profits of companies amount to billions of dollars per year.

Scientific research is the most important source for the development of knowledge and a fundamental pillar of a country’s technological progress, but, as Jean-François Lyotard said, today truth is made to sell. Therefore, the objective of research is also to obtain returns on invested capital. This activity is seen from the perspective of the country’s economy, an exporter of services, and an opportunity for new jobs and new sources of income for researchers and health institutions. According to Uruguay XXI, research in Uruguay could export services worth $27 million annually.1

Health is an area of ​​particular interest to these companies, but not as an end in itself, but as a means to achieve other goals. It happens that research is directed toward diseases or conditions that make the best market segments, such as obesity or erectile dysfunction. Developing products for diseases in rich countries is more profitable than in poor countries; It pays more to direct research on the most prevalent diseases than on rare diseases. In turn, these companies found that inventing new products was almost as important as making small modifications to existing products, renewing patents with less investment. These are called medicines Me too,

Approval of a drug requires demonstration of its usefulness. And in some stages of research it is necessary to resort to human participation. In this, these companies are interested in conducting research on diverse populations and those who present less difficulties or are more defenseless, such as those in poor countries.

Although the industry justifies higher drug prices by the cost of investment in research, it is also known that a large portion of the selling price is due to higher profits and costs. Marketing, which includes not only the usual forms of propaganda, but also sophisticated methods of penetration into the consciousness of doctors and patients. The most well-known is the use of medical sales representatives, but they also use the education of professionals through presentations at conferences, clinical guides, publications in magazines, brochures, gifts, etc. Today, much of the education of health professionals is in the hands of the biotechnology industry, which encourages consumption of its products. On the other hand, sometimes they finance associations of patients who suffer from a certain disease for which the company offers a treatment, the ulterior motive of which is to make it easier for these associations to demand that governments pay a higher price. Funding for medicines.

Based on what happened in Alabama, United States, in a clinical investigation on syphilis in African descendants between 1932 and 1972 (the purpose of which was to observe the spontaneous development of the disease without using any available treatment), There is an urgent need to control researchers and their activities. From there, bioethics was developed, which tried to guarantee the rights of “used” individuals, with the basic principles of beneficence, non-maleficence, respect for autonomy, and justice. Thus a curtain was removed and ethics entered the background of scientific research.

In promoting their products, companies such as GSK, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott or Eli Lilly were fined for lying and cheating (for example, they hid research safety reports), for unethical behavior in the US. Is punished with heavy fine. : For example, the fine for GSK reached $9.7 billion (see El Confidential, 17-XI-20).

A moral break is needed. For this reason, scientific research ethics commissions emerged, whose purpose was to evaluate, support and control research projects involving human beings with the intention of protecting research subjects and guaranteeing respect for their rights. Since most research work is funded by industry, these honorary and independent commissions are obstacles for these companies. Its functions include evaluating the methodology used, selecting the subjects to be studied, the potential benefits versus risks they face, the consent they give and the quality of the researchers as well as their conflicts of interest, and setting priorities. Is included. dignity. Protection of individual rights and social welfare. In Uruguay, Decree 159/19 states that no research involving humans can be conducted without being previously approved by the Research Ethics Commission.

Uruguay maintains a registry of all research conducted on humans. 1,299 were counted from 2019 to 2022, of which about 10 percent are international. Only 14 percent were financed from various sources, mostly public (Republic Universities, Regional Scientific Research Commissions, State Health Services Administrations, National Research and Innovation Agency), while 16 percent were financed by private entities. In almost all of them, the projects were supported by the research ethics commissions of the various institutions.2

Recently, under the pretext of promoting research, a group of professionals, patient associations and public and private institutions presented themselves to the Ministry of Public Health with a proposal to change Decree 158/19, currently in force in the country. Controls scientific research. , This initiative proposes some aspects related to the aspirations of the industry and even the Chamber of Pharmaceutical and related specialties.

If the main objective of the current decree states that its objective is “the comprehensive protection of human beings subject to research, with special consideration for their dignity and integrity”, the substitute project states that its objective is “clinical research To promote”. The country protects the integrity of research subjects within the framework of sacred rights. The proposed change is not trivial or meaningful, as it is proposed to promote research and, secondly, to take care of the safety of the investigated subjects. On the other hand, it focuses on clinical research to the exclusion of other types of research on humans. The intention to avoid the hurdles presented by ethics commissions has been clear from the beginning. You cannot put the value of science before the value of the individual.

Another important point refers to the use of personal data without the need for informed consent, which is hidden behind “anonymization” (using data without knowing whose it is), which violates international rules. All information about any person that needs to be used for research or other purposes, theoretically requiring the authorization of the person involved, is appropriately communicated.

The original decree in force states that all investigations must be supported by the National Ethics Commission, while the proposed decree states that this can be done easier and faster “when they have already been approved by the regulatory authority of at least one member.” “has been approved by.” Founder International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceutical Products for Human Use. There is no doubt that this refers to large-scale international industry projects. The necessary analysis of the characteristics of a research project in Uruguay is not considered here, since a “regulatory authority” from a foreign country (Europe, Japan, Canada, United States) is privileged. The designated international structure was born to avoid duplication of the requirements necessary for the authorization of medicines between different countries, but not for the analysis of the risks that certain research poses to humans in a certain geographical area. , which requires consideration of the socioeconomic environment. and health, vulnerability and other special characteristics of the population. National sovereignty is violated and intellectual colonialism is favored.

The project also proposes that, in case of submission of research work to the National Ethics Commission for approval, it will be automatically rejected after 30 days without any response, without considering the time required for in-depth analysis or possible delays. Will be approved. For other reasons… Basically, the idea is that ethics commissions act lightly, or not act at all, as if they are unnecessarily obstructing and delaying processes. Unfortunately, many researchers do not see in ethics commissions the protection of the creatures on which they are going to work nor – something that happens too often – recommendations for improvements arising from the analysis, which would enrich the methodology of the protocol. Do it.

Furthermore, the project eliminates consideration of the social appropriateness of the research. This initiative also does not take into account the following raised in the current decree: if there are “reasonable prospects that the population on which the research is carried out will be able to benefit from its results”, this is the fundamental point in all research. What good does it do us to involve humans in research that will provide no benefit to the people involved and, therefore, no benefit to society? Likewise, the proposed decree does not assure the research participant of the continuity of the beneficial treatment received for the future, as it leaves it to the discretion of the researcher, taking this decision away from the treating doctor, Which is free. Of conflict of interest..

On the other hand, it is proposed to change the form of participation of the Commission members, who will become remunerated instead of honorary as is the case now. The advantage of having honorary members is to ensure greater independence in their role. Indirectly, it has been suggested that remuneration of members would improve effectiveness.

These points, among others, indicate that this new decree, which will change the regulation of scientific research in the clinical field in the country, favors the development of international projects financed by the large biotechnology industry and rights Reduces the guarantee. People who participate as research subjects. The intention behind this initiative is to promote the clinical research of the powerful biotechnology industry in our country’s sick (for example, facilitating the support of high-cost oncological drugs) without adequate guarantees for them, a significant achievement Under the pretext of gaining income for researchers and health institutions, and indirectly for the country.

It is true that there are many things to be improved to facilitate scientific research in the country, but not with the proposals made in that decree.

1. Characteristics and reform proposals for clinical research in UruguayUruguay XXI and Uruguay Smart Services, 2014.

2. Analysis of the registry of research projects involving humans in Uruguay.Mariana Bucero, Agustín Guidobono, Antonella Hernández, Valentina Herold, Martina Suhr and María José Walsh, 2022.