behind the scenes of Versace and Fendi

Even if the Milan Fashion Week is over, the unprecedented collaboration between Donatella Versace And Kim Jones of Fendi will remain in history, which is why it is still hot topic. After admiring their work on the catwalk, the behind the scenes of the exchange between designers. The short film is titled The Swap: The Journey to the Show and shows the public everything that was not possible to admire on the catwalk. Donatella Versace, sharing the video via social media, explained: “It has been so difficult to keep this trade secret for the past few months. I hope you enjoy these intimate moments that Kim Jones and I shared along the way. We captured the journey from day one to the show, just for you“.

The Swap: The Journey to the Show by Versace and Fendi

The short film lasts a short ten minutes and takes us into the magical world of Versace and Fendi. The first shots, which took place months ago, took place inside the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in Rome, at the Fendi headquarters. “It all started because I adore Donatella and the idea of ​​being able to do something together was already in the air for some time “, said the creative director of Fendi.

Donatella Versace and Kim Jones have put theirs in place swap, an exchange of designers for a fashion house that enchanted the Milan Fashion Week. For the creative director of Fendi, accessing the Versace archive was an important opportunity. “I think the Versace archive is every designer’s dream, thanks to Gianni and what he has done in the past“, Donatella said. “We spent the whole day in the store, Kim looked at everything and the happiness and smile on her face is something I will never forget“.

But, as Donatella Versace specifies, theirs was not a real collaboration. “I simply took Fendi and made the collection the way I see Fendi“. But, in addition to fashion, the two designers also shared a beautiful one friendship, of which Donatella speaks with great esteem. “I respect Kim and her work and believe he is one of the best, if not the best designers of the new generation“.

