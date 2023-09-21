Behind-the-scenes secrets from the most shocking season of “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

‘The Morning Show’ returns, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon With a third season that promises to take the storyline to a new level of drama and mystery.

Chain, One of the most watched on the Apple TV+ platformIt has been acclaimed for its vision of the competitive world of television news by blending fantasy with real events.

on this occasion, This story highlights a dangerous and current area: cyber security, UBA, the fictional news network on which the series focuses, suffers a massive hack that threatens to expose the dark secrets of the world of corporate news.

Loyalties are tested and unexpected alliances are formed as the future of the network is threatened by a tech tycoon.

For an in-depth look at what we can expect this season and some behind-the-scenes details, We had the pleasure of speaking with Nelson Coates, production designer for “The Morning Show.”,

Coates, who has worked on the series since the beginning, and who has also participated in productions such as Hocus Pocus 2, In the Heights, Crazy Rich Asians, shared some interesting information about the making of the series.

not so obvious place

Although many may assume the series is filmed on the bustling streets of New York, Coates revealed that most of the production takes place in a studio and on the streets of Los Angeles.

“It’s important to maintain the magic of television, and sometimes that means recreating the Big Apple on the West Coast,” Coates says.

“But I can assure you that every detail has been carefully taken care of so that everything looks authentic.”,

spaceship construction

One of the most unusual challenges the production design team faced this season was creating the spaceship.

“Without going into too much detail to avoid spoilers, I can tell you that a major storyline this season involves a special airing.”Share Quotes.

“Designing and building a spacecraft for one of the show’s stars, Jennifer Aniston, was an exciting challenge. I’m sure viewers will be impressed.”

drama galore

When Coates was asked about the format of season three, he didn’t hesitate to say that it was full of drama.

“The focus on cyber security and the threat to the world of corporate news adds an extra layer of intensity to the storyline”They say.

“Loyalties will be tested, alliances will shift, and no one is safe. I can promise you that this season will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”