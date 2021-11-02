behind the scenes video dedicated to the livery editor – Nerd4.life

Polyphony Digital and Sony have released a new one behind the scenes video from Gran Turismo 7. This new appointment with Kazunori Yamauchi is entirely dedicated tolivery editor present in the game, accompanied as usual with some gameplay “samples” of the PS5 version of the new PlayStation exclusive.

In the video Yamauchi explains that the liveries have been used on racing cars since the 70s and become an iconic element and that they have remained etched in the memories of enthusiasts. Using the livery editor in Gran Turismo 7 he believes turns the cars into a canvas, which players can use at will to express their personality.

In the video we can see the editor to customize cars, with the possibility of choosing between various logos, including those of Puma, Sparco and Porsche, to be applied on our racing cars, freely choosing the position and size.

Gran Turismo 7 will be available exclusively for PS5 and PS4 starting in March 4, 2022. The pre-orders of the standard edition and the 25th Anniversary Edition have been available for a few weeks, complete with a pre-order bonus.

In recent days, other behind-the-scenes videos of Gran Turismo 7 have also arrived, such as the one dedicated to drivers and DualSense and the one dedicated to the car fleet, which reveals the presence of over 400 cars in the game.