BEHR campaign with Katy Perry: music in color

“When I listen to music, I think in color»Said Katy Perry, as stated on the company’s website inviting consumers to indulge in one contamination of senses to find inspiration in the choice of colors with which to paint their spaces. Thus, the new BEHR campaign with Katy Perry proposes asynaesthetic experience, in which listening and vision are intertwined, creating a “new way of approaching to the color selection process», As explained by Jodi Allen, BEHR’s global chief marketing officer, in a press release released on September 23, 2021[1].

The color selection tool created by BEHR, Katy Perry and Spotify

The tool that can be accessed from the BEHR site is called Music in Color: it is specifically “a interactive audio representation of colors that Katy Perry perceives through music», As we learn from the press release. To receive a color suggestion connected to a song, simply search for the desired song.

The tool created allows you to match all the songs in Spotify to the different colors of the BEHR catalog. The combination, in particular, is realized on the basis of specific characteristics of each song and other musical elements.

In this regard, Katy Perry said: “When I write a song I almost always have a sensation related to hers simultaneously visual accompanimentWhether it’s a concrete idea for a music video, or a simple color palette. It was great to be able to see my colors come to life with the BEHR “Music in color” experience“.

The BEHR commercial with Katy Perry looking like a music video of the singer

To promote the campaign, a commercial was launched in which Katy Perry, dressed in white, uses one dummy tool – the “Katy-color-o-matic” – to choose from her songs, changing the color of the room for each one and even her own clothes according to the type of music and the theme: if you want to proceed with a concrete example, at start of the song “Waking up in Vegas“The scenario turns red (to be precise” Flirt Alert “P150-7), then becoming blue (” Sea of ​​Tranquility “P470-3) for the song”Teenage dream“.

BEHR x Katy Perry – Katy in Color

The choice of celebrity endorsement is evidently linked to the style and image associated with the artist who from the beginning of his career has always shown a great passion for colors: from frequent color changes to hair ai clothes chosen for events, up to music video almost always characterized by sets with very varied and lively colors (think, for example, of the video clips of the songs “Dark Horse” And “This is how we do“).

For this very reason, lo BEHR commercial with Katy Perry, “Katy in Color“, Has a lot in common with the type of video clip generally made by the artist. The spot looks like a classic music video, as everything revolves around the idea of ​​matching colors to different songs and for this reason, throughout the video, it is possible to see Katy Perry interpret three of her most famous songs. Since produced by the music video director Emil Nava (known for having made video clips for singers like Rihanna and Calvin Harris), the proximity of the commercial to the style generally attributable to a music video is even more evident.