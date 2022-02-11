Beijing 2022, 15-year-old Valieva skater positive for “prohibited substance”

The Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a “banned substance” before participating in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, is what has been announced by the International Testing Agency, Ias. The test carried out by Rusada, the Russian anti-doping agency, on the 15-year-old athlete took place last December 25 in St. Petersburg during the Russian championship but the result was not known until February 8. The drug in question, trimetazidine, is common for patients with angina (chronic chest pain)and allows the heart muscle to function more normally when it is delivered lower levels of oxygen.

Valieva could potentially continue to perform at a higher heart rate for a longer period of time. There has been no official judgment on this point and it is not yet clear whether or how this will affect the results of the team event or Valieva’s eligibility to compete in the individual competition, which starts on Tuesday. The case will still be evaluated by the Sports Arbitration Court before February 15thwhen the 15-year-old skater is expected to return to the competition.

Russia finished first in the figure skating team event with 74 total points. But the medal ceremony was delayed due to unspecified “legal consultation”. The United States finished in second place with 65 points. Japan finished third with 63 points and Canada finished just off the podium in fourth with 53 points.

Valieva has “the right to train and take part in unrestricted competitions until the Sports Arbitration Court decides otherwise,” says the Russian Olympic Committee, Roc. According to Roc Valieva, gold in the team figure skating event and star of the first quadruple jump in Olympic history, she shouldn’t be “subject to automatic review”.

The Russian anti-doping agency had initially suspended the athlete, but the disciplinary jury then accepted the appeal and released the skater who is protected by the World Anti-Doping Code. For her part, the International Olympic Committee, IOC, has announced an appeal before a reasoned decision by Rusada, in view of the next competition in which Valieva should participate starting from Tuesday, or the women’s artistic competition. The urgent hearing at the Arbitral Tribunal for Sports, Tas, has therefore been set before February 15 and will only consider the issue of the provisional ban on participation in these Games.