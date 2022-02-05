Beijing 2022, boom in covid infections

Covid infections on the rise in Beijing. On the first day of competition, the organizers of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games recorded another 45 new cases of, 25 of which involve athletes and team members. The new data bring the total number of infections registered at the Games to 353 starting from 23 January.

The number of positives is more than double the 21 cases recorded the previous day but the organizers are not worried about the increase. “The overall number has increased, but it falls within our expectations,” said Huang Chun, Deputy Director General of the Organizing Committee of the Beijing Pandemic Prevention and Control Office.

With the majority of athletes and team members now in place, organizers predict that positive cases will begin to decline. “In general we think the situation is under control,” Chun said again.

Among the people who tested positive for the covid yesterday also the sled runner Kevin Fischnaller, athlete of the Italian delegation. “The athlete has been isolated and placed under medical observation in Yanqing”, coni officially communicates that “he is strictly applying the rules established in the Playbook to protect the participants in the Games and the Chinese population. We wish Kevin a speedy recovery!” .

“And that’s it, it was the last run of my season. Due to the positive test at Covid I am not allowed to compete in the biggest event of the year, the Olympics.” This is Kevin Fischnaller’s outburst on Instagram. The blue has published the photo of his last test, before the result of the swab forced him to be isolated and give up the Games. “I was devastated when I heard the result, all the work of the past years for nothing. Thank you for all the kind messages I have received and good luck to the athletes out there,” concluded the blue luge.