Beijing 2022, calendar and Azzurri in competition on Sunday 13 February

Final seven on the Olympic day of Sunday 13 February, with high hopes for Italy to enrich a medal table that is already a record in the Winter Olympics. Curling opens the blue day, with the team composed of Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin and Amos Mosaner in search of the first success in the round robin, and then move on to the gut for the first round monobob women with Jade Andreutti. The spotlight is also on men’s alpine skiing with De Aliprandini, Room And Vinatzer in search of a place for the final, as well as on the women’s descent where the name of Sofia Goggia in the list.