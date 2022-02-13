Beijing 2022, calendar and Azzurri in competition on Sunday 13 February

Seven finals for medals and many races scheduled for Sunday 13 February: waiting for Sofia Goggia to return to the track

Final seven on the Olympic day of Sunday 13 February, with high hopes for Italy to enrich a medal table that is already a record in the Winter Olympics. Curling opens the blue day, with the team composed of Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin and Amos Mosaner in search of the first success in the round robin, and then move on to the gut for the first round monobob women with Jade Andreutti. The spotlight is also on men’s alpine skiing with De Aliprandini, Room And Vinatzer in search of a place for the final, as well as on the women’s descent where the name of Sofia Goggia in the list.

In red the finals for the medals, in blue the Italians in the race.

02.05, CURLING: 6 round robin session men (Norway-Sweden, China-Great Britain, USA-Canada, Italy-ROC) – Italy (Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin, Amos Mosaner – alternate Mattia Giovanella)

02.30, BOB: first monobob women heat – Giada Andreutti

03.00, FREESTYLE: first round of women’s slopestyle qualifications Elisa Maria Nakab, Silvia Bertagna

03.15, ALPINE SKIING: first giant round for men – Luca De Aliprandini, Tommaso Sala, Alex Vinatzer

04.00, ALPINE SKIING: second women’s downhill test – Elena Curtoni, Federica Brignone, Nadia Delago, Sofia Goggia, Marta Bassino, Nicol Delago, Francesca Marsaglia

04.00, BOB: second round monobob women – Giada Andreutti

04.01, FREESTYLE: second round of women’s slopestyle qualifications Elisa Maria Nakab, Silvia Bertagna

05.10, ICE HOCKEY: Slovakia-Latvia, group C men

06.45, ALPINE SKIING: second giant round men – possibly Luca De Aliprandini, Tommaso Sala, Alex Vinatzer

07.07, CURLING: 6 round robin session for women (Denmark-Great Britain, USA-Sweden, South Korea-China, Switzerland-Canada)

08.00, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: 4 × 10 km men’s relay Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

09.40, ICE HOCKEY: Finland-Sweden, group C men

10.00, BIATHLON: 10 km women pursuit Dorothea Wierer, Luisa Vittozzi, Samuela Comola

11.45, BIATHLON: 12.5 km men chase Thomas Bormolini, Lukas Hofer, Dominik Windisch

12.00, FREESTYLE: qualification 1 aerials women

12.00, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 500 meters men Pietro Sighel

12.27, SHORT TRACK: semifinals 500 meters men ev Pietro Sighel

12.44, SHORT TRACK: women’s relay final Arianna Fontana, Cynthia Mascitto, Arianna Valcepina, Martina Valcepina

12.45, FREESTYLE: 2 women aerials qualification

13.05, CURLING: 7 round robin session men (Great Britain-Denmark, Switzerland-ItalyChina-USA) – Italy (Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin, Amos Mosaner – alternate Mattia Giovanella)

13.14, SHORT TRACK: final 500 meters men ev Pietro Sighel

14.00, SPEED SKATING: men’s team-pursuit quarter-finals – Italy (Davide Ghiotto, Andrea Giovannini, Michele Malfatti, Alessio Trentini – the three owners will be announced 20 minutes before the start)

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: China-Canada, group A men

2.10 pm, ICE HOCKEY: USA-Germany, group A men

14.56, SPEED SKATING: 500 meters women

