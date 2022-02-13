Beijing 2022, calendar and Azzurri in competition on Sunday 13 February

Seven finals for medals and many races scheduled for Sunday 13 February: waiting for Sofia Goggia to return to the track
Final seven on the Olympic day of Sunday 13 February, with high hopes for Italy to enrich a medal table that is already a record in the Winter Olympics. Curling opens the blue day, with the team composed of Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin and Amos Mosaner in search of the first success in the round robin, and then move on to the gut for the first round monobob women with Jade Andreutti. The spotlight is also on men’s alpine skiing with De Aliprandini, Room And Vinatzer in search of a place for the final, as well as on the women’s descent where the name of Sofia Goggia in the list.
In red the finals for the medals, in blue the Italians in the race.
02.05, CURLING: 6 round robin session men (Norway-Sweden, China-Great Britain, USA-Canada, Italy-ROC) – Italy (Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin, Amos Mosaner – alternate Mattia Giovanella)
02.30, BOB: first monobob women heat – Giada Andreutti
03.00, FREESTYLE: first round of women’s slopestyle qualifications – Elisa Maria Nakab, Silvia Bertagna
03.15, ALPINE SKIING: first giant round for men – Luca De Aliprandini, Tommaso Sala, Alex Vinatzer
04.00, ALPINE SKIING: second women’s downhill test – Elena Curtoni, Federica Brignone, Nadia Delago, Sofia Goggia, Marta Bassino, Nicol Delago, Francesca Marsaglia
04.00, BOB: second round monobob women – Giada Andreutti
04.01, FREESTYLE: second round of women’s slopestyle qualifications – Elisa Maria Nakab, Silvia Bertagna
05.10, ICE HOCKEY: Slovakia-Latvia, group C men
06.45, ALPINE SKIING: second giant round men – possibly Luca De Aliprandini, Tommaso Sala, Alex Vinatzer
07.07, CURLING: 6 round robin session for women (Denmark-Great Britain, USA-Sweden, South Korea-China, Switzerland-Canada)
08.00, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: 4 × 10 km men’s relay – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa
09.40, ICE HOCKEY: Finland-Sweden, group C men
10.00, BIATHLON: 10 km women pursuit – Dorothea Wierer, Luisa Vittozzi, Samuela Comola
11.45, BIATHLON: 12.5 km men chase – Thomas Bormolini, Lukas Hofer, Dominik Windisch
12.00, FREESTYLE: qualification 1 aerials women
12.00, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 500 meters men – Pietro Sighel
12.27, SHORT TRACK: semifinals 500 meters men – ev Pietro Sighel
12.44, SHORT TRACK: women’s relay final – Arianna Fontana, Cynthia Mascitto, Arianna Valcepina, Martina Valcepina
12.45, FREESTYLE: 2 women aerials qualification
13.05, CURLING: 7 round robin session men (Great Britain-Denmark, Switzerland-ItalyChina-USA) – Italy (Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin, Amos Mosaner – alternate Mattia Giovanella)
13.14, SHORT TRACK: final 500 meters men – ev Pietro Sighel
14.00, SPEED SKATING: men’s team-pursuit quarter-finals – Italy (Davide Ghiotto, Andrea Giovannini, Michele Malfatti, Alessio Trentini – the three owners will be announced 20 minutes before the start)
14.10, ICE HOCKEY: China-Canada, group A men
2.10 pm, ICE HOCKEY: USA-Germany, group A men
14.56, SPEED SKATING: 500 meters women