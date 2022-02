Beijing 2022: Fontana is back on track, Brignone for a medal in the Super-G: the program for 11 February

On the seventh day of Games eyes on women’s Super-G, short-track and biathlon

7 titles are awarded on the seventh day of the Beijing 2022 Games. Friday February 11th touches, among others, to Arianna Fontana (short-track), engaged in the women’s 1000 meters, to the blue of skiing with the Women’s Super-Gto the biathlon (7.5 km women’s sprint). Cross-country skiing, bobsleigh, speed skating, skeleton and ski jumping are also on the program. To see the complete program and results click here.

The program for Friday 11 FEBRUARY (in Bold the competitions in which Italy is present, in Red the finals)

02.05, CURLING: men’s 3 round robin session (Switzerland-ROC, Great Britain-USA, Sweden-Italy, Denmark-China)

02.30, SKELETON: first heat women – Valentina Margaglio

02.30, SNOWBOARD: Final Halfpipe Men Run 1

02.58, SNOWBOARD: Final Halfpipe Men Run 2

03.25, SNOWBOARD: Final Halfpipe Men Run 3

04.00, SKELETON: second run women – Valentina Margaglio

04.00, ALPINE SKIING: super-G women – Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni, Francesca Marsaglia

05.10, ICE HOCKEY: Denmark-ROC, Group B men

05.10, ICE HOCKEY: USA-Rep. Czech, women’s quarter-finals

07.05, CURLING: 3 round robin women session (USA-China, Canada-Japan, Switzerland-ROC, South Korea-Great Britain)

07.10, BOB: trials 3 and 4 bobsleigh 2 men – Italy 1 (Patrick Baumgartner, Robert Gino Mircea)

08.00, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: 15 km tc men with starts at intervals – Francesco De Fabiani, Maicol Rastelli, Giandomenico Salvadori, Paolo Ventura

09.00, SPEED SKATING: 10,000 meters men – Davide Ghiotto, Michele Malfatti

09.40, ICE HOCKEY: Czech Republic-Switzerland, Group B men

09.40, ICE HOCKEY: Sweden-Slovakia, Group C men

10.00, BIATHLON: 7.5 km sprint women – Samuela Comola, Federica Sanfilippo, Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer

10.10, BOB: tests 3 and 4 monobob women – Italy 1 (Giada Andreutti)

10.45, SKI JUMP: trial round for men’s individual large hill qualification – Giovanni Bresadola

12.00, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 1000 meters women – Arianna Fontana

12.00, SKI JUMPING: men’s individual large hill qualification round – Giovanni Bresadola

12.18, SHORT TRACK: 500 meters men’s heats – Andrea Cassinelli, Pietro Sighel

12.55, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 1000 meters women – ev. Arianna Fontana

13.04, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 5000 meters relay men – I.taly (the composition will be communicated 15 minutes before the start)

13.05, CURLING: 4 round robin session men (ROC-Denmark, Great Britain-Norway, Canada-Switzerland)

13.20, SKELETON: third round men – Amedeo Bagnis, Mattia Gaspari

13.37, SHORT TRACK: Final B 1000 meters women – ev. Arianna Fontana

13.43, SHORT TRACK: Final At 1000 meters women – ev. Arianna Fontana

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: Latvia-Finland, Group C men

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: Canada-Sweden, women’s quarter-finals

14.55, SKELETON: fourth round men – Amedeo Bagnis, Mattia Gaspari