Beijing 2022, Goggia lights up hope: “Work much in progress”

The skier from Bergamo publishes a photo while she trains in the gym and is optimistic about the recovery after the knee injury

An Instagram story may be enough to ignite hope. This is so in the case of Sofia Goggia who posted a photo while training in the gym with a caption that reveals optimism: “Work very in progress”, wrote the skier from Bergamo who is trying to recover, in view of Beijing 2022, from the knee injury suffered during the Cortina race.

Optimism in photos – In the photo you can see Goggia intent on performing exercises in the gym. Accompanying the shot are the words “work molto in progress” and “hello fans” while the gif of a lion with the year 2022 is a clear clue that leads to Beijing 2022. The skier from Bergamo, in fact, is on the list of called Azzurri for the Olympics even if she had to give up the role of standard-bearer, in favor of her friend Moioli, and will stay in Italy longer than expected just to try to recover from the knee injury and be ready in China.

The recovery program – The blue reported the sprain in his left knee with partial injury to the cruciate ligament and micro fracture of the fibula but will do everything to defend the Olympic title in the downhill, in the race scheduled for February 15th: this is why he is following a specific rehabilitation program . She has always been confident by sending positive messages like “Forward with confidence” and “if this is God’s plan for me I can only embrace it.”



