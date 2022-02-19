Beijing 2022 | “It was chilling to see”: harsh criticism of Eteri Tutberidze, the controversial coach of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

Eteri Tutberidze

“Instead of comforting her, trying to help her, you could feel that chilling atmosphere, that distance.”

These are the words of the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, on the treatment of the Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze to the 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva after her eventful performance in the individual final on Thursday.

Despite being subjected to additional pressure by the recent doping scandal in which the 15-year-old girl was involved and the questions about whether or not he should compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics, Valieva had been the best in the short exercise.

After an impeccable performance in the short exercise, Valieva failed in the decisive test

However, in the decisive long exercise he made several mistakes and suffered two fallsso he was in fourth place and the gold went to his partner Anna Shcherbakova, 17 years old.

