Beijing 2022, Mayer wins Super G and makes history

Matthias Mayer in history, also wins the Super G in Beijing 2022. The Austrian is the first skier to win gold in alpine skiing in three consecutive Olympics. Yet another bitter day for Italy at the Olympic Games with Matteo Marsaglia 18th, Dominik Paris 21st and Christof Innerhofer still out.

“For me in the Super G it was already clear. When you are not at the top, when there are these important races, you still try to get results and then you start making mistakes. The track is quite narrow, a track not so difficult but with a track that puts you in trouble every now and then, ”said Paris at the end of the race.

Matthias Mayer therefore also took home the gold medal of the men’s supergiant on the ‘The Rock’ track in Yanqing, entering the legend, proving to be very fast and brushing perfect lines to close with a time of 1’19 ”94. For Mayer this is the second consecutive victory in the Olympic Super G, after PyeongChang 2018, and the third victory in as many five-circle events, also considering the gold in the 2014 Sochi descent, becoming the first man in history to succeed in the feat. .

Behind the 31-year-old Carinthian came the American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, only four hundredths behind: for him it is the first Olympic medal in his career. First affirmation at the Olympics also for the Norwegian Alexander Aamodt Kilde, who reached 42 cents from the first position, earning the bronze.

“Mayer has done something incredible in his career, especially in big events,” Innerhofer commented. “In Cortina he hadn’t ridden so well, but in all the other great events he is to be looked upon with envy for the way he trails. He is always very calm and serene, when he puts out the sticks from the gate he goes very fast without looking at the cents, at the result. He likes to ski pushing: he is very loose and smiling, never nervous “, added the blue who says of his performance:” I didn’t have great sensations right away, I made a mistake, the attitude was right but not the promptness , I didn’t have the right feeling to ski better than I did “.