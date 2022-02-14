Beijing 2022 Olympics, Italy’s medal hopes. Borsino and percentages Monday 14 February – OA Sport

Valentine’s Day will be a transition for Italy at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. In fact, only four titles and the Azzurri will not have a chance for a medal. In figure skating Charlene Guignard and Matteo Fabbri dream of finishing among the best six in dance, however it is not really possible to hope for a podium. There are also no chances in the women’s monobob and in the women’s freestyle slopstyle, while the Bel Paese will be absent in the team ski jumping competition.

Let’s find out what the tricolor chances of a podium will be in the second week of the Olympics.

ITALIAN MEDAL HOPES WEEK 14-20 FEBRUARY

TUESDAY 15 FEBRUARY (2)

Alpine skiing women’s downhill (Sofia Goggia, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Elena Curtoni?) *

Men’s biathlon relay

WEDNESDAY 16 FEBRUARY (5)

Men’s slalom alpine skiing (Alex Vinatzer, Giuliano Razzoli, Tommaso Sala)

Men’s short track relay (Italy in the final)

1500 meters women short track (Arianna Fontana)

Team Sprint tc cross-country skiing men (Federico Pellegrino-Francesco De Fabiani)

Relay women biathlon

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17 (2)

Combined alpine ski women (Federica Brignone, Marta Bassino, Elena Curtoni)

Skicross women (Jole Galli, Lucrezia Fantelli)

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 18 (2)

Skicross men (Simone Deromedis)

Mass start men biathlon (Lukas Hofer, Dominik Windisch)

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 19 (5)

Alpine Skiing Team Event

Mass start women speed skating (Francesca Lollobrigida)

Mass start men speed skating (Andrea Giovannini)

Mass start women biathlon (Dorothea Wierer)

50 km long mass start cross-country skiing (Francesco De Fabiani)

SUNDAY 20 FEBRUARY

No hope of a medal

*The names of the blue participants in the descent have not yet been officially communicated, so we have assumed them.

Photo: Lapresse