Beijing 2022 Olympics, Italy’s medal hopes. Borsino and percentages Sunday 13 February – OA Sport

HOPE OF MEDAL ITALY OLYMPICS SUNDAY 13 FEBRUARY

ALPINE SKIING

6.45 am: second men’s giant round

How is Luca De Aliprandini after the bad fall in Adelboden? The distortion had proved important, to the point that the blue was forced to stop for three weeks. He only put his skis back on at the beginning of February, so he is in a bit of the same situation as Sofia Goggia: doubts far outweigh certainties. The blue explained that he no longer felt pain and that he also found the feeling with the Chinese snow. If he were in acceptable form, he would be an important card for a medal in a race that will have only one big favorite: the Swiss Marco Odermatt.

Percentage of medal

Luca De Aliprandini 35%

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

8.00 am: 4 × 10 km men’s relay

Norway and Russia for gold, Finland and France for bronze? Italy certainly starts very far from the aforementioned national teams. The technicians played the card of despair by deploying Federico Pellegrino in the first fraction and Francesco De Fabiani in the second: the hope (or the dream …) is to remain attached to the leaders for half the race, with the hope that Giandomenico Salvadori and Davide Graz can limit the damage in free technique. Getting on the podium would be a miracle.

Percentage of medal

Italy 1%

BIATHLON

10.00: 10 km women chase

Dorothea Wierer will start from third position and hunt for a new laurel in a format on the four polygons she loves. Thinking about gold seems prohibitive: the Norwegian Marte Roeiseland could perhaps afford even 3 mistakes and would still win the direct confrontation with the blue, thanks both to the advantage accumulated in the sprint (37 ″) and to a decidedly higher step on skis. The Swedish Elvira Oeberg is closer at 6 “, while the Austrian Lisa Theresa Hauser is behind the Italian at 10”. Then, from Norway’s Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold (fifth), Wierer’s margins are all over 23 ″. A treasure that Rasun’s 1990 class will have to manage well. It will be a competition that will be decided by shooting.

Percentage of medal

Dorothea Wierer 55%

SHORT TRACK

1.14 pm: final 500 meters men

Pietro Sighel really has nothing to envy to the best in the world. So far he has had the opportunity to really prove it only in the mixed relay, while in the 1000 and 1500 meters he ran into two disqualifications (one of which, in our opinion, not only severe, but even non-existent). The feeling is that the young blue talent, who must certainly improve himself, and not a little, from a tactical point of view, has been targeted by the juries. Tomorrow he will have the last individual chance of his Olympics. He will have to be good at accelerating and taking risks only when it is really necessary. He is a loose cannon, even his opponents fear him.

Percentage of medal

Pietro Sighel 20%

