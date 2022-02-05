Beijing 2022 Olympics, Italy’s medal hopes. Borsino and percentages Sunday 6 February – OA Sport

HOPE OF MEDAL ITALY OLYMPICS SUNDAY 6 FEBRUARY

ALPINE SKIING

4.00: men’s downhill

It will be a very tight race, probably with minimal gaps. The man to beat will be the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, followed by the Austrians Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer, as well as the Swiss Beat Feuz: on paper these four skiers start in the first two rows in a hypothetical starting grid, without forgetting also the young Swiss champion Marco Odermatt. And the blues? Dominik Paris has experienced a very fluctuating season. The track might even smile at him, because it’s not as difficult as it might seem at first glance, especially from the middle down. It is clear that the blue will have to overcome unscathed a couple of narrow passages where it will be forbidden to lose speed. Christof Innerhofer said he likes this track, he believes it. In the World Cup, however, he has not been on the downhill podium for over three years: it would be a really important surprise. Finally he needs the race of life Matteo Marsaglia.

Percentage of medal

Dominik Paris 50%

Christof Innerhofer 25%

Matteo Marsaglia 1%

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

8.00 am: men’s skiathlon

The reigning champion Simen Hegstad Krueger will be missing, stopped by Covid. The man to beat will be fellow countryman Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, but pay attention also to the Russians, especially Alexander Bolshunov. In the past Francesco De Fabiani has never collected great satisfactions in the 15 + 15 km, often paying duty at long distances. We will see if the altitude (1700 meters) and the challenging track can somehow lead the Aosta Valley to change his career.

Percentage of medal

Francesco De Fabiani 5%

SPEED SKATING

9.30 am: 5000 meters men

It is unclear who could worry Swede Nils Van der Poel, but Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen is also highly rated for a place on the podium. He scares Holland as always. In short, Davide Ghiotto will have to come up with something special to grab the top3. Podium out of reach instead for Michele Malfatti and Andrea Giovannini.

Percentage of medal

Davide Ghiotto 15%

Sledge

2.15 pm: fourth round of single men

Dominik Fischnaller’s enemy # 1 is called Covid, the same one who expelled his cousin Kevin Fischnaller from the Games: the hope is that the result of the swab is still negative. At that point it would be legitimate to dream of that medal that faded four years ago for only 2 thousandths. Currently the blue is third after two solid heats, but not free from imperfections, despite having a very fast sled at his disposal. The gold rush seems reserved for the German Johannes Ludwig and the Austrian Wolfgang Kindl, from whom the South Tyrolean is just over three tenths away: a considerable gap, but still not insurmountable, especially on a track where it really takes a moment to making major mistakes. However, the bi-Olympic champion Felix Loch is scary, who follows Fischnaller at only 78 thousandths: it will be a battle!

Percentage of medal

Dominik Fischnaller 60%

Photo: Lapresse