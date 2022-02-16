Beijing 2022 Olympics, Italy’s medal hopes. Borsino and percentages Thursday 17 February – OA Sport

HOPE OF MEDAL ITALY OLYMPICS THURSDAY 17 FEBRUARY

ALPINE SKIING

7.00 am: women’s second combined heat

Federica Brignone has won five times in the combined World Cup, although four of them in Crans Montana (the other in Zauchensee). These are very different tracks, because on the Olympic one the blue seems to be unable to adapt (remember that the giant took place on another slope). The Aosta Valley has always built her successes with the downhill test (or super-G), and then manages in slalom. In China, however, you have so far accused heavy detachments in tests from the American Mikaela Shiffrin and the Swiss Michelle Gisin, the main candidates for the title together with the Swiss Wendy Holdener. If the Italian ended up behind the athletes mentioned already downhill, in fact her hopes would become very low, because in slalom she pays a high duty towards them. Elena Curtoni, if she repeats yesterday’s excellent descent, could also find herself in the lead halfway through the race, however in slalom she will almost certainly lose from 2 seconds up to the specialists. Finally Marta Bassino, who is neither a downhill nor a slalom rider: for her the goal is a top7. Let’s not turn around: to go to the medal, the blue may need some exit from the three favorites.

Percentage of medal

Federica Brignone 40%

Elena Curtoni 15%

Marta Bassino 1%

FREESTYLE

8.10 am: women’s ski cross final

Jole Galli and Lucrezia Fantelli have never reached the podium in the World Cup; they respectively occupy the position n.13 and n.20 in the general classification. However, they are both in great growth, especially Galli who, in the second season in the discipline after leaving alpine skiing, this year collected four top 10, also reaching Final A in race-1 at Idre Fjall, finished in fourth position. Do you believe in miracles?

Percentage of medal

Jole Galli 20%

Lucrezia Fantelli 3%

Photo: Lapresse