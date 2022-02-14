Beijing 2022 Olympics, Italy’s medal hopes. Borsino and percentages Tuesday 15 February – OA Sport

ITALY MEDAL HOPES OLYMPICS TUESDAY FEBRUARY 15

ALPINE SKIING

4.00 am: women’s downhill

It is Sofia Goggia against everyone. Against the opponents, the doom, the fate that bent it, but not broken it. Less than a month after the dramatic fall in Cortina, with a bad knee and an incredible recovery, here she is playing for the biggest dream. Her presence in the race changes everything, even for the opponents: the caliber and charisma of the Bergamo-born inspire fear, they oblige to take greater risks. The opponents are many, especially due to a rather easy track from a technical point of view: the Swiss Corinne Suter, Joana Haehlen and Lara Gut-Behrami, the Austrians Mirjam Puchner and Tamara Tippler, the Czech Ester Ledecka, the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel, already silver four years ago, and above all the German Kira Weidle. However, if the blue comes from Goggia, even with a non-optimal shape and a battered physique, then she cannot be afraid of anyone. It is an act of faith that Sofia deserves. We believe in the miracle to the end.

Percentage of medal

Sofia Goggia 80%

Nadia Delago 30%

Nicol Delago 25%

Elena Curtoni 10%

BIATHLON

7.30 am: 4 × 7.5 km men’s relay

The race has been brought forward by two and a half hours because a freezing cold is expected… Italy fields a compact quartet with Thomas Bormolini, Tommaso Giacomel, Lukas Hofer and Dominik Windisch. Some teams are undoubtedly superior: France, Norway and Russia. With all the others you can play it. The Azzurri will have to aim to shoot well and avoid penalty rounds with reloads: if any of the favorites should jump …

Percentage of medal

Italy 40%

Photo: Lapresse