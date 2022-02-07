Beijing 2022 Olympics, Italy’s medal hopes. Borsino and percentages Tuesday 8 February – OA Sport

HOPE OF MEDAL ITALY OLYMPICS TUESDAY 8 FEBRUARY

ALPINE SKIING

4.00 am: super-G men

On paper, three athletes a cut above all: the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the Swiss Marco Odermatt and the Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr. Moreover, all three seek redemption after the descent. But also the Austrian Matthias Mayer, a man of great events, could place his paw after having already collected today’s bronze. For Italy it will be very hard, Dominik Paris has no longer reached the podium in this specialty after a serious knee injury, while Christof Innerhofer’s last top3 in the World Cup dates back to over 3 years ago. Seeing a blue on the podium would be an unexpected surprise.

Percentage of medal

Christof Innerhofer 20%

Dominik Paris 20%

Matteo Marsaglia 1%

SNOWBOARD

8.36 am: women’s PGS final

8.43 am: men’s PGS final

After winning World Cups and World Cups, will veteran Roland Fischnaller manage to grab the coveted Olympic medal? At 41 he would be the icing on the cake of his career. In truth, the Azzurri do not start as favorites: in fact, in the front row we find the German Stefan Baumeister and the Korean Sang-ho Lee. All the Azzurri will play the role of outsiders: it will be essential to try to get the highest possible placement in qualifying, because in the knockout draw, as usual, one track could prove to be easier than the other. In the women’s field it would be a huge surprise not to see the Czech champion Ester Ledecka triumph. Nadya Ochner will need the race of a lifetime.

Percentage of medal

Roland Fischnaller 50%

Edwin Coratti 35%

Daniele Bagozza 25%

Mirko Felicetti 25%

Nadya Ochner 5%

BIATHLON

9.30 am: 20 km individual men

Historically, for two decades now, it has been the race where Italians struggle the most. Great accuracy will be needed at the shooting range, because each mistake will cost a minute of penalty. The wind and the harshness of the track could generate surprises. It is unlikely that one of these is blue, but never say never …

Percentage of medal

Lukas Hofer 20%

Dominik Windisch 20%

Thomas Bormolini 5%

Didier Bionaz 5%

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

1.00 pm: men’s sprint

Federico Pellegrino has been waiting for this race for 8 years, because in 2018 the sprint was held in classic technique (and the Aosta Valley player still picked up a shiny silver). He set up all the preparations for the big date. During the season he has never been really brilliant, but we are sure he will be ready at the right time. Of course, the Norwegian Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo is from another planet for anyone, but behind him the blue is playing with everyone. The very demanding track and the altitude do not displease our standard bearer, as well as Francesco De Fabiani, perky in the skiathlon and possible surprise if he manages to overcome the obstacles of the qualifications and the quarter-finals.

Percentage of medal

Federico Pellegrino 60%

Francesco De Fabiani 15%

CURLING

13.05: final

It is not a dream, but a concrete reality. Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner are playing a spectacular tournament, expressing a very high level curling. The medal is already certain and it is the first time that Italy can also celebrate in this sport. But that’s not all. The Azzurri will face the Norwegians Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten in the final act, with whom they have an open account: last year, in fact, the Scandinavians eliminated the Azzurri in the playoff that qualified for the semifinals of the World Cup. The Vikings then reached the final, where they were defeated by Great Britain, against which today they took their revenge in the Olympic semifinal. In the round robin the Azzurri won 11-8, but it matters little. One is missing: you have to believe in it. This Italy is not afraid of anyone.

Percentage of medal

Italy 100%

Photo: Lapresse