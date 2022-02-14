Beijing 2022 Olympics, Italy’s medal hopes in week two – OA Sport

Today was a transitional day for Italy at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: it was known that there was no chance to play for a podium, although Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri were formidable in conquering a splendid and unexpected fifth position in the dance of figure skating. From tomorrow until Saturday 19 February, however, the tricolor expedition will once again be able to count on several arrows in its bow.

ITALY’S MEDAL HOPES IN THE SECOND WEEK OF THE OLYMPICS

TUESDAY 15 FEBRUARY (2)

The most awaited day for Italy. Sofia Goggia dreams of achieving one of the greatest miracles in the history of our sport. With a knee ligament injury, a normal athlete would be at home watching the Olympics on the couch. The Bergamo player is instead in Beijing to win. Her physiotherapist explained that she is 80% fit: if this were the case, then one could really dream … But beware also of the sisters Nadia and Nicol Delago, possible stray mines. Less chance for Elena Curtoni on a track that winks at the smoothest sprinters.

Attention then to the men’s biathlon relay. France, Norway and Russia start a cut above all others, however the Azzurri could take advantage of any missteps.

Competitions to follow

Alpine skiing women’s downhill (Sofia Goggia, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Elena Curtoni)

Men’s biathlon relay

WEDNESDAY 16 FEBRUARY (5)

Last cards of the short track: between the men’s relay in the final and Arianna Fontana in the 1500 meters, we expect something important. This year Italy has shown good things in the men’s slalom, but a pinch of luck has always been lacking: who knows that the wheel may not turn at the right time. The relay in pairs of cross-country skiing in classic technique should also be monitored, even if Federico Pellegrino and Francesco De Fabiani see them more from fourth or fifth place than from medal.

Competitions to follow

Men’s slalom alpine skiing (Alex Vinatzer, Giuliano Razzoli, Tommaso Sala)

Men’s short track relay (Italy in the final)

1500 meters women short track (Arianna Fontana)

Team Sprint tc cross-country skiing men (Federico Pellegrino-Francesco De Fabiani)

Relay women biathlon

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17 (2)

As seen in the downhill tests, Michelle Gisin and Mikaela Shiffrin start on pole for gold in the Alpine combined. Historically it is an unpredictable race, in which Federica Brignone has often collected important results in the World Cup. More a dream than a concrete hope to think that a blue can go to the medal in skicross.

Competitions to follow

Combined alpine ski women (Federica Brignone, Marta Bassino, Elena Curtoni)

Skicross women (Jole Galli, Lucrezia Fantelli)

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 18 (2)

It is difficult for Italy to get on the podium. A few chances in the mass start of biathlon, a race that in 2019 Dominik Windisch became world champion. Lukas Hofer is growing in condition and will try again after the fourth place in the pursuit, as long as he repeats a very solid test at the shooting range. Who knows what a surprise might not come from skicross with 20-year-old Simone Deromedis.

Competitions to follow

Skicross men (Simone Deromedis)

Mass start men biathlon (Lukas Hofer, Dominik Windisch)

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 19 (5)

A very rich day. We must believe in the Alpine Skiing Team Event: with Marta Bassino (world champion in charge of parallel), Federica Brignone, Alex Vinatzer and Luca De Aliprandini, Italy does not start defeated against anyone. In speed skating Francesca Lollobrigida will compete in the beloved mass start, the same race where Andrea Giovannini can also compete for a medal. Then keep an eye on Dorothea Wierer: the mass start is perhaps the most congenial format for the South Tyrolean.

Competitions to follow

Alpine Skiing Team Event

Mass start women speed skating (Francesca Lollobrigida)

Mass start men speed skating (Andrea Giovannini)

Mass start women biathlon (Dorothea Wierer)

50 km long mass start cross-country skiing (Francesco De Fabiani)

SUNDAY 20 FEBRUARY

No hope of a medal

