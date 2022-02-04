Beijing 2022 Olympics, luge driver Kevin Fischnaller positive for Covid: he is in isolation

A few hours after the opening ceremony that will raise the curtain on the 24th edition of the Beijing Winter Olympics, here is the first case of positivity at Covid for an Italian athlete. It is the South Tyrolean sled runner Kevin Fischnaller, who should have entered the race tomorrow for the first two heats of the single race. Fischnaller, who appears to have mild symptoms, has skipped the tests and is in solitary confinement in a special ward of the Olympic village of Yanqing, home to the ski, bobsleigh, luge and skeleton competitions.