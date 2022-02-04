Beijing 2022 Olympics, luge driver Kevin Fischnaller positive for Covid: he is in isolation

He should have entered the race tomorrow, at the moment he has mild symptoms. The close contact procedure has also been started for cousin Dominik and for skier Elena Curtoni (for a positivity on the flight to China)
A few hours after the opening ceremony that will raise the curtain on the 24th edition of the Beijing Winter Olympics, here is the first case of positivity at Covid for an Italian athlete. It is the South Tyrolean sled runner Kevin Fischnaller, who should have entered the race tomorrow for the first two heats of the single race. Fischnaller, who appears to have mild symptoms, has skipped the tests and is in solitary confinement in a special ward of the Olympic village of Yanqing, home to the ski, bobsleigh, luge and skeleton competitions.
His positivity, however, triggers the tight contract procedure also with the other Azzurri – in particular his cousin Dominik, roommate – who will have to undergo two molecular swabs daily and will be able to continue training but in a sort of isolated corridor. In this regard, Elena Curtoni, a ski sprinter, also had close contact with a positive who traveled near her by plane and must in turn submit to the same protocol.
February 4, 2022 (change February 4, 2022 | 08:02)
