Beijing 2022 Olympics, short track: Italy is bronze in the men’s relay

The Italy of short track is tinged with bronze, at the end of an exciting sprint with Russia. To decide the battle for the third position of the men’s relay is the photofinish that rewards the Azzurri for nine thousandths of a second. It is the tip of Pietro Sighel’s skate that sends the tricolor quartet of blades to Heaven, which brings the fourteenth medal of the expedition to China as a dowry. The skaters who entered Olympus are Pietro Sighel, Yuri Confortola, Tommaso Dotti and Andrea Cassinelli. Four children of three generations (22 years for Sighel, 29 years for Dotti and Cassinelli, 35 years for Confortola), coming from four different areas: Trentino Sighel, Milanese Dotti, Turin Cassinelli, Valtellinese Confortola. Yet together they found the right mix that catapulted them to the podium in five circles.

What a race!

–

In Final A the Azzurri are opposed to the Koreans, the Russians, the Canadians and the Chinese hosts, obviously the darlings of the Capital Indoor Stadium audience. Five thousand meters, or 45 laps, with changes every turn and a half. The Azzurri are fifth at the beginning, then after the fall of the Chinese they move up to fourth position. The final laps are a battle with the Russians, while Canadians (gold) and Koreans (silver) are impregnable. Sighel is fantastic at keeping his rival at bay and setting his foot on the finish line first. The wait for the verdict is very long, but in the end Italy third (6’43 “431) and Russia fourth (6’43” 440) appear on the scoreboard. The four blue knights continue a tradition that began in Lillehammer 1994 with gold and continued with silver in Salt Lake City 2002. There were then the fourth places in Nagano 1998 and Turin 2006 and the eighth in Sochi 2014. The short track bronze was also applauded in the stands by the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò, who thus celebrated the hundredth Olympic medal as number one in Italian sport.