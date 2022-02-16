Beijing 2022 Olympics: Today’s news and results LIVE

Races today
02.30, FREESTYLE: 1st round of men’s slopestyle final (Donaggio)
02.40, BOB: trials 1 and 2 4-man bobsleigh – Italy 1 (Patrick Baumgartner, Lorenzo Bilotti, Alex Verginer, Eric Fantazzini), Italy 2 (Mattia Variola, Josè Delmas Obou, Robert Gino Mircea, Alex Pagnini)
02.58, FREESTYLE: 2nd round of men’s slopestyle final (possibly Donaggio)
03.15, ALPINE SKIING: 1st round men’s slalom (Giuliano Razzoli, Tommaso Sala, Alex Vinatzer)
03.26, FREESTYLE: 3rd round of men’s slopestyle final (Donaggio)
06.45, ALPINE SKIING: 2nd round slalom men (possibly Giuliano Razzoli, Tommaso Sala, Alex Vinatzer)
07.05, CURLING: 11 round robin men session (China-Switzerland, Great Britain-Roc, ITALY-Denmark).
07.10, BOB: trials 3 and 4 bob to 2 women
08.15, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: women’s team sprint semifinals (Caterina Ganz, Lucia Scardoni)
08.45, BIATHLON: women’s 4 × 6 km relay – Italy (Comola, Sanfilippo, Vittozzi, Wierer)
09.15, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: men’s team sprint semifinals (De Fabiani, Pellegrino)
10.15, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: women’s classic technique sprint team final (ev Caterina Ganz, Lucia Scardoni)
10.45, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: men’s classic technique sprint team final (possibly De Fabiani, Pellegrino)
12.00, FREESTYLE: final 1 aerials men
12.30, ICE HOCKEY: Finland-Switzerland, women’s bronze final
12.30, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 1500 meters women (Fontana, Mascitto, Sighel)
13.00, FREESTYLE: final 2 aerials men
1.15pm, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 1500 meters women (possibly Fontana, Mascitto, Sighel)
13.32, SHORT TRACK: Final B men’s relay
13.44, SHORT TRACK: Final A relay men – Italy (Cassinelli, Confortola, Dotti, Sighel, Spechenhauser)
14.11, SHORT TRACK: Final B 1500 meters women
14.18, SHORT TRACK: Final 1500 meters women