Beijing 2022 Olympics: Today’s news and results LIVE

All races today

–

2.05 am CURLING: 9 round robin session for men

2.30 am SNOWBOARD: first round of the women’s big air final

2.30 am FREESTYLE: first round of women’s slopestyle final (Silvia Bertagna)

2.52 am SNOWBOARD: second round of the women’s big air final

2.57 am FREESTYLE: second round of women’s slopestyle final (Silvia Bertagna)

3.15 am SNOWBOARD: third round of the women’s big air final

3.24 am FREESTYLE: third round of women’s slopestyle final (Silvia Bertagna)

4 am ALPINE SKIING: women’s downhill (Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Sofia Goggia)

5.10 ICE HOCKEY: Slovakia-Germany and Denmark-Latvia, men’s play-off

5.30 FREESTYLE: qualification 1 slopestyle men (Leonardo Donaggio)

6 am SNOWBOARD: first round of the men’s big air final

6.22 SNOWBOARD: second round of the men’s big air final

6.33 am, FREESTYLE: qualification 2 slopestyle men (Leonardo Donaggio)

6.45 am SNOWBOARD: third round of the men’s big air final

7.05 am CURLING: 9 round robin session for women

7.10 BOB: trials 1 and 2 bob for 2 women

7.30 BIATHLON: relay 4 × 7.5 km men (Italy: Thomas Bormolini, Tommaso Giacomel, Lukas Hofer, Dominik Windisch)

7.30 am SPEED SKATING: women’s team pursuit semifinals

7.52 am SPEED SKATING: men’s team pursuit semifinals

8 am NORDIC COMBINATION: individual Gundersen large trampoline trial round jump (Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa)

8.24 SPEED SKATING: Final D team pursuit women

8.30 am SPEED SKATING: Final C team pursuit women

8.43 am SPEED SKATING: Final D team pursuit men: China-Italy (Italy: Davide Ghiotto, Andrea Giovannini, Michele Malfatti, Alessio Trentini)

8.49 am SPEED SKATING: Final C team pursuit men

9 am NORDIC COMBINATION: individual Gundersen large jump competition round jump (Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa)

9.22 am SPEED SKATING: Final B team pursuit women

9.28 am SPEED SKATING: Final A team pursuit women

9.40 am ICE HOCKEY: Czech Republic-Switzerland, men’s play-off

9.41 am SPEED SKATING: Final B team pursuit men

9.47 am SPEED SKATING: Final A team pursuit men

11 am FIGURE SKATING: short individual program for women

11.30 NORDIC COMBINED: 10 km cross-country individual Gundersen large trampoline

12.00 FREESTYLE: qualification 1 aerials men

12.45 FREESTYLE: qualification 2 aerials men

01.05 pm CURLING: 10 round robin session men: Italy-United States (Italy: Joel Retornaz, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin, Amos Mosaner)

1.15 pm BOB: third 2-man bobsled run (Italy 1: Patrick Baumgartner, Robert Gino Mircea)

2.10 pm ICE HOCKEY: Canada-China, men’s play-off

2.50 pm, BOB: fourth round 2-man bobsleigh