Beijing 2022, opening ceremony of the Olympics today

Countdown to the opening ceremony that will officially raise the curtain on this evening Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The Italia Team, with the flag bearer Michela Moioli, will enter the National Stadium for the penultimate, preceding China, the host country. Italy, in fact, will be the nation that will organize, with Milan Cortina 2026, the next Winter Games. To open the ceremony, however, according to tradition, Greece, the country where the Olympics were born, followed by Turkey, Malta and Madagascar, according to what is the alphabet in Mandarin Chinese.

Moioli, Olympic snowboardcross champion at PyeongChang2018, was initially designated to be the blue standard bearer in the closing ceremony on February 20. The injury that occurred in the Cortina World Cup stage in Sofia Goggia, Olympic downhill in Korea, who had received the Tricolor from the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella on December 23, however ‘imposed’ the unusual replacement. Goggia, in fact, had to postpone his departure for China until after the ceremony to try to recover in view of the Olympic trials. So, to parade with the flag will be ‘Micky’ Moioli, a great friend of Sofia, who, together with her, had contributed to the assignment of the Games in Milan Cortina 2026 in Lausanne.

Together with the Lombard, 50 blues will parade (22 hosted in the Olympic Village in Beijing, 15 from the Yanqing cluster and 3 from Zhangjiakou) representing curling, figure skating, alpine skiing, short track, skeleton, snowboard and speed skating and 6 officials , led by the Head of Mission and Secretary General of Coni, Carlo Mornati. Each athlete will parade wearing a tricolor cape, superimposed on the classic podium uniform, designed by Giorgio Armani, official outfitter of the Olympic team. There will also be the mask, also present at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games, which is unfortunately characterizing these Olympics played in full pandemic by Covid-19, in compliance with the anti-contagion rules adopted with the publication of the Playbooks by the Organizing Committee and the IOC.