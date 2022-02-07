Beijing 2022, Sofia Goggia left for Beijing

The blue skier confirms that the injury is over: isolation, buffer and then Yanquing’s snow

The mission of Sofia Goggia towards the Olympics of Beijing 2022: is officially taken. The blue skier has posted a story on Instagram in which she immortalizes the moment in which takes the plane to China, demonstrating that the injury is over. Upon arrival, in the Italian night, Goggia will be subjected to a swab and put in solitary confinement until the results. If negative, he could test Yanqing snow as early as Monday afternoon.

Goggia posted a video on her Instagram profile that captures her as she boarded the Air China flight to Beijing, with the V of victory shown in favor of cameras. “Let’s go … Where are we going? To China, to the Olympics !!!”, says the blue skier in another video in which she greets her beloved dog, Belle.

Just two weeks ago, on January 23, she crashed during the World Cup Super-G in Cortina, bringing back one partial injury of the ligament of the left knee, with infringement of the fibula head. At that point his participation in the Games was in very strong doubt, but the blue worked for a miraculous recovery and now it is said sure to participate in the free ascent of February 15th, competition in which she is Olympic champion in Pyeongchang 2018.

See also



Beijing 2022

Beijing 2022, Sofia Goggia back on skis: “Soon to the Games”

