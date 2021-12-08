Sports

Beijing 2022, the diplomatic boycott widens

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

After the United States, Australia and New Zealand, Great Britain and Canada have also announced that they will not send ministers to the Games

The political boycott against the Beijing Olympics widens. After the United States, Australia and New Zealand, Great Britain and Canada have announced that they will not send “any ministers” to the Winter Games scheduled for February 4-20. “There will be a diplomatic boycott – confirmed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -. Sports boycott is not the policy of my government ”. Johnson told MPs that London has regularly raised with Beijing the issue of the Chinese regime’s respect for human rights, in particular the treatment inflicted on the Muslim Uyghur minority. “I did this myself recently with President Xi when I spoke to him recently,” said Boris Johnson.

The reactions

The announcement of the US decision angered Beijing, which also reacted badly to the announcement from Australia. Chinese diplomacy said “nobody cares” whether Canberra will send officials or not.

December 8, 2021 (change December 8, 2021 | 19:13)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The statue of Maradona with the right foot

3 weeks ago

Hamilton, simulator evening towards Jeddah – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

2 weeks ago

Muguruza makes history and signs the first Spanish triumph

3 weeks ago

“He had a mischievous attitude with Wanda Nara”: yellow about Icardi’s absence

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button