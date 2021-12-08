Beijing 2022, the diplomatic boycott widens

The political boycott against the Beijing Olympics widens. After the United States, Australia and New Zealand, Great Britain and Canada have announced that they will not send “any ministers” to the Winter Games scheduled for February 4-20. “There will be a diplomatic boycott – confirmed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -. Sports boycott is not the policy of my government ”. Johnson told MPs that London has regularly raised with Beijing the issue of the Chinese regime’s respect for human rights, in particular the treatment inflicted on the Muslim Uyghur minority. “I did this myself recently with President Xi when I spoke to him recently,” said Boris Johnson.