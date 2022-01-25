Beijing 2022, the official decision on the flag bearer arrives

The injury of Sofia Goggia change the cards on the table in view of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games and not just for the medals fight. The blue had in fact been designated as the standard-bearer of the Olympic opening ceremony.

Beijing 2022, the choice of Coni for the flag bearer

After talking with Sofia Goggia with the President of the Italian Winter Sports Federation, Flavio Roda, as stated in the press release issued by Coni, the President Giovanni Malagà Michela Mioioli, who will represent Italy in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games scheduled from 4 to 20 February, will take the place of the skier. The Moioli it had been designated for the closing ceremony of the review but Coni: “It reserves the right to appoint a standard bearer for the planned closing ceremony in the coming weeks for February 20 “.

The Bergamo champion is in fact busy with the rehabilitation process after the fall on Sunday in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Flag bearer Beijing 2022, Mattarella sends a message to Sofia Goggia

On December 23, Sergio Mattarella as President of the Italian Republic he had handed over the Italian flag to Sofia Goggia. In these hours Malagò immediately informed the Head of State of the change, who also wanted to send a message of speedy recovery to Sofia Goggia: “Cheering for her”. The blue, in the meantime, and for this very reason will not be able to act as standard bearer, he will not arrive in Beijing before the downhill of February 15.

Michela Moioli, she is the new flag bearer of Italy in Beijing 2022

The blue at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games won gold in snowboarding, the first historic gold in Italian history. The blue, born in Alzano Lombardo in 1995, was also the first Italian to win the world Cup (won in 2016, 2018 and 2020). Registered with the army sports group, it has also won two bronze medals Junior World Cup in 2012 and 2013, he won two bronzes at the World Championships, in Kreischberg in 2015 and in Sierra Nevada in 2017.

