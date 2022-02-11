Beijing 2022, two other bronzes for Italy with Ghiotto and Wierer

Two more bronze medals for Italy in Beijing 2022. David Ghiotto on the third step of the podium in men’s 10,000 meters speed skating. While Dorothea Wierer wins in the 7.5 km biathlon sprint at the Olympic Games

Read also

The blue finished with a time of 12’45 ” 98 behind the Swedish Nils Van der Poel who conquered gold by obtaining the new world record, 12’30 ” 74, silver for the Dutch Patrick Roest, 12 ’44’ ’59. Ninth place for Michele Malfatti who closes with a time of 13’01”42.

“With this result – observes the Fisg in a note – the Italy of ice has already exceeded the four medals won four years ago in Pyeongchang for what is today an already triumphal expedition for the blue colors when there are still several days of races and new top 3 possibilities. “

Wierer accomplished yet another extraordinary feat of his career, winning the bronze medal in the women’s sprint at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games with a time of 21’21”5 behind the Norwegian Mars Olsbu Roeiseland, gold in 20’44”3 , silver to the Swedish Elvira Oeberg, 21’15 ” 2. An extraordinary test that of the thirty-one year old South Tyrolean biathlete, who gave a show at the shooting range with a perfect and very fast shooting session, strengthening it with a solid test on tight skis. Wierer finished in the lead in both the Shooting Time and Range Time rankings, giving himself the satisfaction of obtaining the first five-circle medal in the history of Italian women’s biathlon.

“The expectations were very high and everyone was expecting individual medals, even though we know that biathlon is a complicated sport and everything has to go perfectly. I have taken off a huge burden, it sure is a good position for Sunday chase given the gaps in the standings, the forecasts speak of a worsening of the weather conditions, but there will be no time to think about it “, said Dorothea Wierer.

“There have been many criticisms in the last period, for this reason I am happy that we have managed to hit the target as a team, because the whole team, including coaches, skimen and technical director, build a huge ‘bunch’ every day, so I am very happy for them too – he continued – I don’t remember anything about the shooting sessions, the last shot on the ground even pinched the target, which fortunately then closed, evidently luck was on my side today. it all came automatically, as it usually should. “

“It’s not always easy to manage the pressure, it was a good race, I’ve always been lucid and I didn’t think of anything in the last lap, when I felt that the result was within reach. The coaches stopped at a certain point. give information, I realized that I was going strong and I knew I was in the running for the medal. The last lap was very hard from a physical point of view, I felt tired legs because maybe I started too fast, I gave my all and I did it, “he concluded.