Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: all the news today, Friday 4 February

INDIA BOYCOTS OPENING AND CLOSING CEREMONIES

–

India is not present today at the inauguration ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games and will not be present at the final one either. This was announced by the Foreign Ministry of Delhi, after having discovered that Qi Fabao, an officer involved in the deadly clashes of 2020 in the Himalayan valley of Galwan, was one of the torchbearers. The name of Fabao, seriously injured in the Galwan clashes and defined as a “hero”, appears in the list of 1200 torchbearers, published in the Chinese media. After Arindam Bagchi, the spokesman for the foreign ministry, announced the government’s decision, calling Beijing’s choice “regrettable”, Doordarshan, the Indian public television, announced that it would not broadcast live events. In the summer of 2020, Indian and Chinese soldiers who guard the Himalayan border in the Indian Ladak area clashed violently for the first time after a 45-year truce: India said it had lost at least twenty soldiers, while China he never officially admitted losses. After the clashes both sides have strengthened their presence in the area, where the tension remains very high, also due to the stalemate of the repeated meetings between the military at the highest level of the two countries. India had pledged its support for the Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games in Beijing last November, during the 18th meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China.