Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the Organizing Committee cancels the sale of tickets: “Spectators present by invitation”

The Olympic Games and the Paralympics winter Beijing will not be open to the general public. There China has in fact canceled the plans for the sale of tickets, allowing only to guests to follow the races and tests, as part of the tightening on the controls against Covid-19 and the dreaded variant Omicron. “In order to protect the health and safety of staff and spectators linked to the Olympics, it was decided to adjust the previous plan on the sale of tickets to the public and the organization of spectators on site”, clarified the Organizing Committee in a note. Tickets for spectators for the Olympic review will be distributed by February 4th, start date of the sporting event. Last September, the International Olympic Committee had presented a series of basic preventive measures against the spread of the virus at the Beijing Games, including a ban on all foreign spectators with the exception of Chinese residents who meet the requirements and had been set at 50% the capacity of the plants.

In recent weeks the Chinese government has intensified measures containment of Covid following a first case reported in Beijing of the Omicron variant. Following the positive test announced on January 15, have been tested more than 13 thousand people and all the places the patient visited in the previous days, according to state media. The condominium and the person’s workplace have been isolated. The Olympics in fact open a few days after the start of the celebrations for the lunar new year. Athletes, officials, staff and journalists are required to enter one bubble closed without external contact and undergo daily tests. The Beijing Daily reported Sunday that the capital will require travelers to take the tests later 72 hours from the entrance from January 22. Some schools in Beijing also closed and moved online classes before the winter holidays.

The Chinese postal authority also issued an order to ensure that all the correspondence from abroad be sanitized, strengthening disinfection, ventilation and testing on workers in the sector while the government has asked the population to reduce the purchase of goods from abroad. The single case of Omicron detected so far in Beijing has in fact been traced back to a document coming from the Canada on which strains of Omicron similar to those of the North America and of Singapore. The variant was detected on the outer packaging and inner surface, as revealed by Beijing health authorities, according to official media. “It cannot be excluded that the first case of local transmission of Omicron in Beijing” is an infection “contracted with international shipments”, writes the official agency Xinhua quoting Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the reconstruction of the Xinhua, the person who tested positive received a packageJanuary 11 shipped from Canada via the US and Hong Kong and did not travel in the 14 days prior to onset of symptoms.

“We are confident that China will present lean, safe and beautiful games to the world,” said the president Xi Jinping, reiterating his promise at the end of his speech to World Economic Forum 2022 in virtual mode. “The official motto of Beijing 2022 is ‘Together for a shared future’. Let us truly unite with full confidence and work together for a shared future, ”concluded Xi.