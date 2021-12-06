Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the US “will announce a diplomatic boycott” – Corriere.it

from Alessandro Fulloni

This was revealed by the CNN website. The Biden administration’s decision will be made official this week: no American executive will be at the Games scheduled from February 4 to 20

A soft boycott, at least for now. LBiden administration is expected to announce this week that no American executive will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, thus implementing the diplomatic boycott of the Games.

The reports Cnn citing several sources.

The move will allow to send on the world stage a message to China on human rights, without impeding the participation of US athletes in the sporting event which will be held from 4 to 20 February 2022 and to which they will follow the Paralympics from 4 to 13 March 2022. There will be 109 competitions, divided into 15 disciplines for seven sports: biathlon, bobsleigh, curling, ice hockey, sledding, skating and skiing.

Last month, President Joe Biden told reporters – again the report of the Cnn – who was weighing a diplomatic boycott while Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, they insisted on stronger protest action against human rights violations in China. Therefore, a complete boycott is not foreseen, which means that US athletes will be able to compete.

The last time the United States boycotted Completely the Olympics was in 1980, when former president Jimmy Carter was in office. American athletes did not participate in the Games. This choice also had repercussions on the rest of the West. Many countries, including Italy, decided not to send athletes registered for the sports groups of the Armed Forces.