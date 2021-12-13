Beijing against the G7: ‘Tarnish the image of China and divide the world’ – World

Beijing condemned the G7 in the aftermath of the Liverpool summit of foreign ministers, denouncing “interference in internal affairs”, “the defamation of China’s image and interests” and “the attempt to divide the world”.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged the US, Great Britain and all other countries to “abandon the Cold War mentality, correct the practice of drawing lines with ideologies, practice true multilateralism and do something useful to maintain international unity and jointly respond to global challenges, instead of dividing the world “.

Meanwhile, the Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin will have a video meeting on Wednesday 15 DecemberHua Chunying, director of the information department of the Chinese foreign ministry, announced. During the meeting, Xi and Putin “will review this year’s bilateral relations and cooperation results, elaborate a high-level plan for the development of bilateral ties for the next year, and exchange views on key international and regional issues of common interest. “the spokesman of the same ministry, Wang Wenbin, added in the daily briefing.

Putin spoke of his regret over the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 and revealed that he had to work as a taxi driver at the time to supplement his income. “It was a disintegration of ‘historic Russia’ under the name of the Soviet Union,” Putin said, recalling the events that led to the fall of the USSR, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary these days. Putin is known to view that collapse as a tragedy, but the observations of his personal struggles at the time are new. “Sometimes I had to make extra money,” he said. “I mean, making extra money in the car, as a private driver. It’s unfortunate to talk about it, to be honest, but sadly it did,” Putin said in a documentary on contemporary history of Russia broadcast on Rossiya 1.