Beijing: bronze in the sled for the blue Fischnaller – Beijing 2022

The blue Dominik Fischnaller is bronze medal in luge (men’s single) at the Beijing Winter Olympics. This is the third medal for Italy since the start of the Winter Games. In the men’s single sled the gold medal went to the German Johannes Ludwig, while the Austrian Wolfgang Kindl won the silver. The other blue in the race, Leon Felderer, closes eleventh.

“A great release for many reasons. It was a really difficult week when they found my cousin Kevin positive, I was afraid like the whole team. I missed having him by my side in the race, and I dedicate the medal to him.” So the blue sled runner Dominik Fischnaller after the bronze in Beijing. “I did two beautiful heats without errors, in the third I was a bit slow at the finish and in the last I played my last card because I preferred to finish tenth rather than fourth again. Those 2 thousandths of PyeongChang are always in my head for the last 4 years. Now I can finally leave them behind. “

“AND’ a medal we were very fond of. We had already aimed at PyeongChang four years ago. Unfortunately in Korea Dominik was mocked for only two thousandths of a second. Today he took the big revenge of him. I am happy for him, for Armin, for the Federation “: this is how the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, rejoices for the bronze of the blue in the sled. “They have worked seriously and hard over the years – adds Malagò – and today we can say thatItaly has found Zoeggeler’s heirespecially in view of Milan Cortina 2026 “.” Considering that in Italy we do not have a track, this medal can be defined almost a miracle “, adds Malago ‘” Finally, allow me to greet the unfortunate Kevin – the conclusion of the president of Coni, in reference to the other Fischnaller, Dominik’s cousin and positive at Covid close to the race – I will meet him in four years in Cortina “.

"What a beautiful emotion !!! Bravo @DominikFisch. A bronze that confirms the great tradition of the blue sled". Like this Valentina Vezzali, Undersecretary of Sport, on his official Twitter account.

Sofia Goggia has embarked on the Air China flight that will take her to the Olympics. The Italian skier will arrive in Beijing tomorrow, where she plans to compete in the downhill on February 15 after recovering from the injury that had strongly doubted her presence at the Games. Goggia has now posted on her Instagram profile a video of her filming her as she boarded the Air China flight to Beijing, with the V of victory shown in favor of cameras. “Let’s go … Where are we going? To China, to the Olympics !!!”, says the blue skier in another video in which she greets her beloved dog, Belle. Sofia Goggia just two weeks ago, on January 23, had fallen during the World Cup Super-G in Cortina, reporting a partial ligament injury in her left knee, with an infringement of the fibula head. At that point her participation in the Games was in very strong doubt, but the blue worked for a miraculous recovery and now she is certain to participate in the free on February 15, a competition in which she is Olympic champion in Pyeongchang 2018.