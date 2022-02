Beijing, calendar and Azzurri in the competition on Saturday 12 February

Other six final on the Olympic day of Saturday 12 February. We start with mixed snowboard cross teams with ours Moioli paired with Omar Visintin and you get up to skeletonwhere Italy will be represented by Valentina Margaglio. In the middle of cross-country skiing, men’s team biathlon, speed skating and ski jumping. Great attention also for the first female downhill race, with Sofia Goggia who will test his condition. With her Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago and Francesca Marsaglia.