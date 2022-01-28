“Beijing comes at the right time, you don’t just go to the Olympics to participate”

At 37, the slalom specialist, gold medal in Vancouver 2010, aims for the medal in Beijing, as he tells exclusively to SportMediaset.it: “I’m in credit with luck, I feel close to the best because I’ve never skied as well as now”

Ask any sportsman what his dream is and the answer will almost always be the same, obvious, but not trivial: the Olympics. Those Games with an ancient and mythical flavor have something magical, unique and fascinating. He knows it well Giuliano Razzoli that a SportMediaset.it tell us how to prepare it, at 37, in his third Olympics: “It’s something special, yes, something you dream of as a child. Then I was even lucky enough to win it …”.

Razzoli after Tomba – Here, we inevitably start from there: from a won Olympics. It was February 27, 2010 and Giuliano Razzoli, special slalom specialist, became Olympic champion at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics: a gold medal thus returned to Italy 22 years after Alberto Tomba and his magical descents in Calgary ’88 (a of which it had led to the interruption of the Sanremo Festival to allow the Italians to enjoy live the feat of the Bolognese champion).

Olympic gold – That 2010 medal projected Razzoli into the Olympus of sport and from his words, and from the pauses he takes while talking about it, you understand how much it meant “It is an indelible and incredible memory. It was a dream strongly desired and sought, which it gave me the opportunity to convey emotions and receive affection. I managed to give something to people and this is one of the best things that happen in sport. If I could talk to that young Giuliano now I would just tell him to enjoy it more, that moment “.

“My career so beautiful, through ups and downs” – Because from that moment on everyone’s expectations skyrocketed and Razzoli’s career, studded with many injuries, led someone (but not him) to consider them unfulfilled, all those expectations: “The expectations belong to others, everyone must live their own career. Could I have done more? Of course, but I had so many physical problems and now I’m here for this too. Because if I hadn’t had all those injuries, at 37 maybe I would have stopped skiing because I wouldn’t have had that desire for redemption and to return to the high levels that I have now. My adventure was so beautiful, between ups and downs “, he says with a convinced and serene voice.

Push hard with no regrets – In short, regrets do not belong to him. Indeed Razzoli says he has always set up his entire career precisely to not have any: “A few days ago in Kitzbühel I saw that there was a chance to win and I tried without settling for another placement. I finished out just before the finish line. because I pushed but the regret would have been not having tried. I have always tried my best, on every occasion, then what we collect does not always and only depend on ourselves: if for example in Beijing I do my perfect race and I finish fourth, I’m still happy because I did mine and it will mean that there will be three better than me to whom I can only congratulate. After all, sport is above all this, it is a way to grow, too if we often forget about it “.

The podium after six years – In this last period, in fact, everyone is shouting that Razzoli is back: on January 16, 2022, the podium in the World Cup in the Wengen slalom, six years after the last time. Six long years in which “Rocket”, as everyone calls him, trained and chased medals and placings. “It was beautiful, great and well deserved. Nothing is accidental and that podium after a long time gave me confidence in view of Beijing.” There is a sense of serenity in his words that almost refers to Eastern philosophies and traditions: no place like China has such a strong appeal to spirituality as to condition mind and body.

Beijing at the right time – Perhaps this is also why Giuliano says he is convinced that these Olympics come at the right time. They are the third for him, after Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, and represent the opportunity he was chasing. “In the last few races I felt close to the best and it was important for this to happen before the Olympics because now I have a different awareness. I’m happy to be here, right now to play my chances. I’ve been chasing skiing all my life. perfect that maybe does not exist, but now I feel that I am expressing my best skiing and this is beautiful. Skiing as I am skiing now has always been my dream “. Here they are again, the dreams.

The important thing is not to participate – And if you have to dream, let alone if someone who has an Olympic gold medal in his room, the emblem of all possible dreams, can pull back. “I have always said that my dream was not to return to the Olympics, but to return to the Olympics with the chance to bring home a result. I did it, I am here after a complex journey that gives me energy and confidence. Going to the Games itself is beautiful but it is not enough: you don’t go there just to participate but to try to bring home something “, he says in closing.

(Five) circles that close – Even if he doesn’t want to hear about real closures. Beijing, in theory, could be his ideal closure of the circle, from one Olympics to another, and it would also have a certain effect, it would have its charm, as we understand from the uncertainty with which he begins to answer: “It could, yes. , but … “. But there is a but. “I have always looked ahead and seeing that I am fine, even physically, I do not think about quitting. For sure I am towards the end of my career but if I am competitive I can go on for another year or two. Also because I am definitely in credit with the luck and you never know … “.

The cypress soothsayer – In Beijing 2022 it will be a matter of details: “In seven to eight tenths there are 10-15 skiers, we are all close as I have seen in the last few races. It will be an exciting battle because many can aim for the medal”, he says last thing. A medal in Beijing, a declared objective and not at all hidden, since he admits that he is not at all superstitious. I think back that in Beijing, the city of infinite legends, there is also that of the cypress soothsayer: it is 700 years old and is located in the temple dedicated to Confucius. It is said to have the extraordinary power of distinguishing the good from the bad to the point that if an evil person passes by, their hat falls off. To understand Razzoli’s determination and desire for redemption, you don’t need a fortune-teller, as if to understand that certain criticisms would have broken many but not him, convinced of his path and his history. One to whom, faced with the ancient myth of an Olympics, his hat would certainly not fall.