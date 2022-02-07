Beijing: first gold in Italy, Arianna Fontana wins – Beijing 2022

First gold for Italy, Arianna Fontana wins it in the 500 meters of the short track at the Beijing Olympics.

Arianna Fontana records. With gold in the 500 meters reaches 10 Olympic medals in career and equals the cross-country skier Stefania Belmondo.

“Arianna you are in history! You moved me. What suffering! You deserve 10 and praise”. The president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, says this, commenting on Arianna Fontana’s gold in the short track 500 meters, tenth Olympic medal for the blue. “I lived this final totally in apnea, in my room, not yet able to be there, by your side, to beat and rejoice with you. With this tenth medal you have reached Stefania Belmondo at the top of the most medalized blue athletes in the history of Italian sport. . And you know it’s not over yet. ”

Silver medal for Federica Brignone in the giant. “I was very excited, it is an incredible day. I am proud of what I did and very happy for the silver, I dreamed of taking home a medal”: this is how Federica Brignone, Olympic silver medalist in the giant slalom in Beijing, spoke to Rai. Sport after the award ceremony.

Curling in the final for gold Historic Olympic medal for blue curling: in the mixed doubles Amos Mosaner and Stefania Costantini qualified for the final for gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, beating Sweden 8-1 in the semifinal.